Fannie Mae Announces Promotion of Two Key Fannie Mae Veterans

Jake Williamson to Head Single-Family and Tom Klein to lead General Counsel, with Nearly 40 Years Combined Experience at the Company

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) announced the promotion of two long-time Fannie Mae veterans to lead the Single-Family business and General Counsel's office.

"We are pleased to announce the promotion of Fannie Mae seasoned veterans Jake Williamson to Acting Head of Single-Family and Tom Klein to Acting General Counsel. These highly respected leaders will help lead the company to increased safety and soundness and accelerated profitability," said William J. Pulte, Fannie Mae Chairman of the Board.

"Jake brings nearly two decades of leadership experience within Fannie Mae's Single-Family business, where he has played a key role across servicing, risk management, operations, and analytics. As a current Deputy General Counsel, Tom's legal responsibilities include corporate tax strategy, mortgage products, and the capital markets portfolio – all of which are critical to the business," continued Chairman Pulte.

"Elevating experienced and trusted leaders like Jake and Tom to these roles will help us quickly build upon our rock-solid foundation. I look forward to working with them," said Peter Akwaboah, Acting CEO and COO of Fannie Mae. In his new role, Williamson will report to Co-President Brandon Hamara. Klein will report to Acting CEO and COO Peter Akwaboah.

Acting Head of Single-Family Jake Williamson previously served as Senior Vice President for Single-Family Collateral Risk at Fannie Mae, and is known for his strategic vision and dedication to operational excellence. Jake has consistently championed process innovation and efficiency over his nearly 20 years at Fannie Mae. His work has been instrumental in advancing solutions that address the nation's affordable housing supply—an area central to Fannie Mae's mission.

"Serving Fannie Mae Single-Family over the years has been a true honor. I could not be more proud of the foundation we have laid for the company and for America's homeowners. Thank you to the Fannie Mae team, Chairman Pulte, and all of our business partners. I am confident in this experienced team moving forward and know the company will continue achieving great things," said Malloy Evans, outgoing Fannie Mae Head of Single-Family.

Acting General Counsel Tom Klein has served in legal leadership roles at Fannie Mae for 20 years, most recently as Fannie Mae Enterprise Deputy General Counsel. He has been responsible for providing counsel on a wide range of matters at Fannie Mae, including corporate tax returns, compensation practices, employee benefits, asset holdings, debt and equity issuances, derivative transactions, mortgage products, mortgage-backed securities, and structured transactions.

"Working for Fannie Mae has been the privilege of a lifetime. Helping American homeowners and renters find a place to call home is truly rewarding work. I want to express my sincere gratitude for the Fannie Mae family, Chairman Pulte, and all of the people that make Fannie Mae great. I know the company has a bright future ahead," said Danielle McCoy, outgoing Fannie Mae General Counsel.

"We greatly appreciate Malloy and Danielle for their years of service to Fannie Mae. We wish them both all the best in their future endeavors," said William J. Pulte, Chairman of Fannie Mae.

