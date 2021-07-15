Fannie Mae Announces the Results of its Twenty-first Reperforming Loan Sale Transaction

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced the results of its twenty-first reperforming loan sale transaction. The deal, which was announced on June 10, 2021, included the sale of approximately 12,100 loans totaling $1.58 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB), divided into four pools. The winning bidders of the four pools for the transaction were DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc. (Credit Suisse) for Pools 1 and 3 and RCF II Loan Acquisition, LP (Pretium) for Pools 2 and 4. The transaction is expected to close on August 26, 2021. The pools were marketed with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. as advisor.

The loan pools awarded in this most recent transaction include:

Pool 1: 4,449 loans with an aggregate UPB of $592,010,069 ; average loan size of $133,066 ; weighted average note rate of 4.35%; and weighted average broker's price opinion (BPO) loan-to-value ratio of 59%.

Pool 2: 3,411 loans with an aggregate UPB of $460,024,607 ; average loan size of $134,865 ; weighted average note rate of 4.34%; and weighted BPO loan-to-value ratio of 61%.

Pool 3: 3,448 loans with an aggregate UPB of $418,469,092 ; average loan size of $121,366 ; weighted average note rate of 4.51%; and weighted BPO loan-to-value ratio of 52%.

Pool 4: 766 loans with an aggregate UPB of $110,858,344 ; average loan size of $144,724 ; weighted average note rate of 4.33%; and weighted BPO loan-to-value ratio of 63%.

The cover bids, which are the second highest bids per pool, were 105.07% of UPB (47.35% of BPO) for Pool 1, 100.63% of UPB (46.25% of BPO) for Pool 2, 106.51% of UPB (39.50% of BPO) for Pool 3, and 102.00% of UPB (49.24% of BPO) for Pool 4.

Interested bidders can register for ongoing announcements, training, and other information here. Fannie Mae will also post information about specific pools available for purchase on that page.

