Fannie Mae Appoints Data Science and Technology Executive Diane N. Lye to its Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced Diane N. Lye has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Dr. Lye brings years of technology and financial services expertise to the company's accomplished and diverse Board as it helps Fannie Mae fulfill its mission to facilitate equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality affordable rental housing across America.

"We are very pleased to welcome Diane to the Fannie Mae Board of Directors," said Michael J. Heid, Chair of the Board. "Her deep data science and technology expertise will provide rich insights as the company continues to advance the mortgage experience for housing market participants."

"Diane brings extensive technology and financial services knowledge to our talented and diverse Fannie Mae Board of Directors," said Priscilla Almodovar, Fannie Mae's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We will benefit from her broad technology experience as we continue to strengthen systems that support our risk management efforts while identifying and developing emerging technology opportunities to support sustainable access to mortgage credit."

Dr. Lye has over 30 years of experience in data science and technology. Most recently, she served as Chief Information Officer at Rivian Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle manufacturer, from October 2022 to December 2023. Previously, Dr. Lye was at Capital One, National Association, where she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Card Technology, from May 2019 to September 2022, and as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Data, Machine Learning, Risk and Finance Technology, from October 2016 to May 2019. Prior to joining Capital One, Dr. Lye held a variety of technology-centered leadership roles at Amazon, Citigroup, and Bank of America.

