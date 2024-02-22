Fannie Mae Appoints Peter Akwaboah as Chief Operating Officer

News provided by

Fannie Mae

22 Feb, 2024, 16:35 ET

Akwaboah Brings Nearly Three Decades of Experience from Across the Financial Services Industry

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced Peter Akwaboah has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective May 20, 2024. Akwaboah has nearly three decades of experience from across the financial services industry and will be responsible for Fannie Mae's Chief Information Office, Enterprise Operations, Business Resiliency, and Enterprise Workplace and Security functions. In this role, Akwaboah will be a member of Fannie Mae's Management Committee and report to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Priscilla Almodovar.

Continue Reading
Fannie Mae Appoints Peter Akwaboah as Chief Operating Officer
Fannie Mae Appoints Peter Akwaboah as Chief Operating Officer

"Peter's many years of experience and unique combination of technology and operations expertise will add to our deep leadership bench, and his wealth of experience and industry knowledge will bring great value to the company," said Priscilla Almodovar, CEO, Fannie Mae. "We look forward to the talent and experience he'll bring to our technology and operations as we continue to respond to the needs of the market, carefully balancing innovation, risk management, and our commitment to our housing mission."

Akwaboah is a Managing Director and serves as the Chief Operating Officer for Technology and the Head of Innovation at Morgan Stanley. In this role, he is responsible for driving the technology strategy with a focus on fueling the firm's innovation, effectiveness, and resilience. Akwaboah also has partnered with Morgan Stanley's businesses to build on the firm's technology investments and delivery opportunities to enable profitability. Akwaboah serves on the Board of the Morgan Stanley Foundation and is a member of the Federal Reserve Bank's Payments Risk Committee. Before joining Morgan Stanley in 2015, Akwaboah spent a decade at the Royal Bank of Scotland, including as Asia Pacific Chief Operating Officer for Operations, Technology, and Corporate Services. Prior to that, he held leadership roles in operations and technology at Deutsche Bank, KPMG, and IBM.

Akwaboah serves on the Boards of the Foundation of Orthopedics and Complex Spine and the Museum of American Finance. He has a Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering from the University of Birmingham, England.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE (800-232-6643)

SOURCE Fannie Mae

Also from this source

Fannie Mae Reports Net Income of $17.4 billion for 2023 and $3.9 Billion for Fourth Quarter 2023

Fannie Mae Reports Net Income of $17.4 billion for 2023 and $3.9 Billion for Fourth Quarter 2023

Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results and filed its 2023 Form 10-K with the Securities and...
Fannie Mae Announces the Results of its Thirtieth Reperforming Loan Sale Transaction

Fannie Mae Announces the Results of its Thirtieth Reperforming Loan Sale Transaction

Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced the results of its thirtieth reperforming loan sale transaction. The deal, announced on January 11, 2024,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.