Fannie Mae Issues 2023 Corporate Responsibility and Impact Report

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today released its 2023 Corporate Responsibility and Impact (CRI) Report. The annual report, previously known as the Environmental, Social, and Governance Report, highlights the various actions and innovations Fannie Mae is taking to support the U.S. housing finance system and the company's mission to facilitate equitable and sustainable access to affordable housing across America.

The 2023 Corporate Responsibility and Impact Report connects stakeholders to the company's mission and provides information on Fannie Mae's business and operations with a focus on environmental, social, and governance priorities. The 2023 CRI Report represents a continuation and evolution of previous annual Environmental, Social, and Governance reports while maintaining transparency to external and internal communities Fannie Mae serves. The report integrates priorities identified through stakeholder engagement and ongoing assessments of the evolving housing finance system, as well as additional topics relevant to environmental, social, and governance investors, reporting standards, and ratings organizations.

Fannie Mae's 2023 CRI Report can be found on FannieMae.com: www.fanniemae.com/cri-report

About Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:

fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom

https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae

https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center

1-800-2FANNIE

SOURCE Fannie Mae