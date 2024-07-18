Fannie Mae Named 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' by Disability:IN

Company Earns Top Score on the Disability Equality Index for Fifth Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced it has been named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by Disability:IN, receiving a top score of 100 on the 2024 Disability Equality Index ® (DEI®) for its efforts to foster an inclusive workplace.

"We are honored to be recognized as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' by the 2024 Disability Equality Index for the fifth year in a row," said Sharifa A. Anderson, Fannie Mae Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Officer. "At Fannie Mae, we are intentional about creating an inclusive workplace that reflects the communities we serve. For us, focusing on tangible actions to achieve disability inclusion and equality isn't just the right thing to do, it's the smart thing to do."

The Disability Equality Index is an annual comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions to achieve disability inclusion and equality. The 2024 Index measured culture and leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices, such as benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention, advancement, and accommodations; community engagement; and supplier diversity.

Fannie Mae is committed to promoting disability inclusion and equal opportunity for its workforce, suppliers, business partners, and the U.S. housing sector. Led by the Office of Minority and Women Inclusion, this work includes greater transparency, accountability, and a meaningful and consistent model supporting D&I efforts. Ongoing internal and external efforts include:

Embracing practices and technologies intended to promote accessibility, including dedicated resource pages where employees can easily access information about Fannie Mae's workplace accommodations, technology accessibility, and productivity features.

Supporting employee resource groups (ERGs), such as In-Visible Inclusion, which seeks to empower and support employees with disabilities by providing education, raising awareness, and ensuring inclusion of individuals with disabilities. The In-Visible Inclusion ERG hosts educational sessions; panel discussions on inclusivity topics; employee benefits overviews; annual events for National Disability Employment Awareness Month; and the Caregivers Circle, a series of quarterly conversations focused on the challenges and rewards of caring for others. The In-Visible Inclusion ERG also contributes to the development of accessible Fannie Mae content, including accessibility labs to introduce employees to technology features that promote accessibility and disability etiquette training.

Promoting equal opportunities for employees, vendors, and business partners, as outlined in the company's Equal Opportunity in Employment and Contracting Statement and Business Partner Code of Conduct.

