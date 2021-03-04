Fannie Mae Recognizes 31 Mortgage Servicing Partners for Operational Excellence, Customer Value

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced the 2020 Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards™ (STAR™) Program results, which recognized 31 mortgage servicers for operational servicing excellence and customer value. Established in 2011, the STAR Program awards assess Fannie Mae servicers based on three operational and performance areas: general servicing, solution delivery, and timeline management.

"It's an honor to recognize 31 of our servicing partners as 2020 STAR Program award recipients for their respective commitments to customer service and industry best practices," said Malloy Evans, Senior Vice President and Single-Family Chief Credit Officer, Fannie Mae. "While mortgage servicers always play an essential role in preventing foreclosures and providing housing assistance, their work was absolutely critical last year as homeowners dealt with job losses, reductions in income, illness, and other disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Servicer contributions will continue to be vital while we work to keep people in their homes and stabilize the U.S. housing market as the pandemic persists."

The STAR Program is a framework that measures servicer competency, capacity, and overall performance. It is designed to help our servicers quickly identify opportunities for improvement by comparing their performance relative to other servicers, and monitor progress and trends against key indicators selected to reflect Fannie Mae's current business objectives.

The 2020 STAR Program recipients are:

General Servicing

Arvest Bank Group, Inc.

Associated Banc-Corp

Bank of America Corporation

Broker Solutions, Inc

Cenlar Capital Corporation

Citizens Bank

Colonial Savings, FA

Computershare Limited

Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc.

Fidelity Bank

Fifth Third Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Guild Mortgage Company, LLC

LoanCare, LLC

M&T Bank Corporation

PennyMac Corp.

Provident Funding Associates, LP

Rushmore Loan Management Services, LLC

Stone Point Capital, LLC / Home Point Financial Corporation

Trustmark Corporation

Wright- Patt Credit Union

Timeline Management

Bayview Financial Holdings, LP

General Servicing and Solution Delivery

PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Quicken Loans, Inc.

Regions Financial Corp.

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America

Truist Bank

General Servicing and Timeline Management

Wells Fargo and Company

Solution Delivery and Timeline Management

Mr. Cooper

General Servicing, Solution Delivery and Timeline Management Recognition

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

