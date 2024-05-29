Fannie Mae Releases April 2024 Monthly Summary

News provided by

Fannie Mae

May 29, 2024, 16:05 ET

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae's (OTCQB: FNMA) April 2024 Monthly Summary is now available. The monthly summary report contains information about Fannie Mae's monthly and year-to-date activities for our gross mortgage portfolio, mortgage-backed securities and other guarantees, interest rate risk measures, and serious delinquency rates.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/newsroom

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

SOURCE Fannie Mae

Also from this source

Fannie Mae Prices $708 Million Connecticut Avenue Securities (CAS) REMIC Deal

Fannie Mae Prices $708 Million Connecticut Avenue Securities (CAS) REMIC Deal

Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced Connecticut Avenue Securities® (CAS) Series 2024-R04, an approximately $708 million note offering that represents...
Fannie Mae Announces Winner of Twenty-Fourth Community Impact Pool of Non-Performing Loans

Fannie Mae Announces Winner of Twenty-Fourth Community Impact Pool of Non-Performing Loans

Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced the winning bidder for its twenty-fourth Community Impact Pool (CIP) of non-performing loans. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics