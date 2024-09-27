Fannie Mae Releases August 2024 Monthly Summary

News provided by

Fannie Mae

Sep 27, 2024, 16:05 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae's (OTCQB: FNMAAugust 2024 Monthly Summary is now available. The monthly summary report contains information about Fannie Mae's monthly and year-to-date activities for our gross mortgage portfolio, mortgage-backed securities and other guarantees, interest rate risk measures, and serious delinquency rates.

