Fannie Mae Releases January 2024 Monthly Summary

Fannie Mae

29 Feb, 2024, 16:05 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae's (OTCQB: FNMAJanuary 2024 Monthly Summary is now available. The monthly summary report contains information about Fannie Mae's monthly and year-to-date activities for our gross mortgage portfolio, mortgage-backed securities and other guarantees, interest rate risk measures, and serious delinquency rates.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:
Expert Panel Upgrades Home Price Growth Outlook, Cites Supply Constraints and Lower Mortgage Rates

A panel of housing experts expects annual national home price growth of 3.8% in 2024 and 3.4% in 2025, according to the Q1 2024 Fannie Mae (OTCQB:...
Existing home sales and new single-family housing starts are expected to grow modestly in 2024 amid lower mortgage rates and slowly strengthening...
