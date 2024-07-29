Fannie Mae Releases June 2024 Monthly Summary

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae's (OTCQB: FNMA) June 2024 Monthly Summary is now available. The monthly summary report contains information about Fannie Mae's monthly and year-to-date activities for our gross mortgage portfolio, mortgage-backed securities and other guarantees, interest rate risk measures, and serious delinquency rates.

