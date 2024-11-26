Fannie Mae Releases October 2024 Monthly Summary

WASHINGTON, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae's (OTCQB: FNMA October 2024 Monthly Summary is now available. The monthly summary report contains information about Fannie Mae's monthly and year-to-date activities for our gross mortgage portfolio, mortgage-backed securities and other guarantees, interest rate risk measures, and serious delinquency rates.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:
Recent Rate Run-Up Expected to Keep Existing Home Sales Near Historic Lows Through 2025

Fannie Mae Announces 2025 Benchmark Securities Issuance Calendar

