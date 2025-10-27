Fannie Mae Releases September 2025 Monthly Summary

News provided by

Fannie Mae

Oct 27, 2025, 16:05 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae's (OTCQB: FNMASeptember 2025 Monthly Summary is now available. The monthly summary report contains information about Fannie Mae's monthly and year-to-date activities for our gross mortgage portfolio, mortgage-backed securities and other guarantees, interest rate risk measures, and serious delinquency rates.

