Fans Of The Wizarding World Rejoice! An All-New Harry Potter: The Exhibition Is Coming In 2022

A brand-new Wizarding World exhibition is now under development and is scheduled to make its worldwide debut in 2022.

The all-new Harry Potter: The Exhibition, will be a scalable experience that will delight fans from around the world, the exhibition will have a footprint between 10,000 square feet (929 square meters) up to 20,000 square feet (1,858 square meters).

"We are honored to be entrusted with the iconic Harry Potter brand and excited to develop and share an exhibition experience that celebrates the magic of the Wizarding World," said Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions. "We look forward to working with world-class partners, promoters, and sponsors to bring an all-new Harry Potter: The Exhibition to fans around the globe."

The initial venue for the all-new Harry Potter: The Exhibition will be announced in the coming months.

For over 20 years, the Harry Potter stories and films have captivated fans worldwide. For today's growing community, and for generations to come, the Wizarding World connects all aspects of this magical realm, including seven much-loved novels (which have sold over 500 million copies worldwide), eight timeless Harry Potter films, the multiple Tony and Olivier award-winning stage show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and the first two of the five-part Fantastic Beasts film series. Harry Potter: The Exhibition will deliver to a devoted and growing fanbase a comprehensive touring exhibition.

The new exhibition will celebrate the most iconic moments of the films and stories of Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, and the expanded Wizarding World through an immersive, behind-the-scenes exhibition experience. This groundbreaking touring exhibition will present beautifully crafted environments that honor the beloved characters, settings, and beasts seen in the films while exploring the filmmaking magic that brought them to life. Visitors will get an up-close look at authentic props and original costumes from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films as they engage with innovative, awe-inspiring, and magical environments and installations.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the experts at Imagine Exhibitions, on this all-new Harry Potter exhibition," said Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Global Themed Entertainment at Warner Bros. Consumer Products. "Everyone involved with this project is committed to bringing a masterfully crafted newly innovative Wizarding World experience to fans around the world."

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a WarnerMedia Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s21)

About Imagine Exhibitions

A world leader in narrative-driven, immersive theatrical design, Imagine Exhibitions, Inc., creates sophisticated, high quality experiences for museums, brands, venues, and integrated resorts across the globe. From ideation to operation, Imagine's team of industry pioneers draws upon decades of success in the fields of immersive design, awareness, and entertainment to consistently create and implement memorable and thought-provoking environments. The company's custom experiences deliver focused messaging and serve to increase attendance wherever they are presented. Imagine Exhibitions, Inc., a global pioneer in traveling entertainment responsible for many internationally-recognized exhibitions such as Titanic: The Exhibition, The Hunger Games: The Exhibition, Angry Birds: The Art & Science Behind a Global Phenomenon, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Downton Abbey: The Exhibition.

Imagine Exhibitions is currently presenting more than 40 unique exhibitions in museums, science centers, aquariums, integrated resorts, and non-traditional venues worldwide. The Company also continues to design, open, and operate its own venues, along with creating and implementing permanent and semi-permanent museum, brand, and entertainment properties.

For more information, visit www.ImagineExhibitions.com or find us on Facebook.

SOURCE Imagine Exhibitions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.imagineexhibitions.com

