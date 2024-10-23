NANCHANG, China, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC):

Spanning more than 166,000 square kilometers, Jiangxi is an outstanding natural area with forests, lakes and mountain scenery. Green ecology is Jiangxi's greatest wealth, advantage and brand. The unique ecological advantages in Jiangxi have bred rich biodiversity.

Fantastic Species Talk Show in Jiangxi

From 98% of the world's white cranes wintering in Poyang Lake to the "smiling angel" finless porpoise reappearing in the Ganjiang River Yangzi Continent after a gap of more than 40 years, Jiangxi has achieved remarkable results in biodiversity conservation.

JXICC made an AIGC video and invited the fantastic species in Jiangxi to hold a talk show. Listen to their voices together.

https://youtu.be/BJZlEGEqZF0?si=oKZar8k12Ab-nARF

