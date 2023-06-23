FANTASY GOLF CONTEST TEES UP MILESTONE AMERICAN CENTURY CHAMPIONSHIP

Contest prizes include $10,000 for the charity of choice, trips for two, and an autographed keepsake celebrating American Century Investments' 25th anniversary as title sponsor

LAKE TAHOE, Nev., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Century Championship Fantasy Golf Contest presented by American Century Investments begins today as fans start building their teams at www.accfantasygolf.com for a chance to win $10,000 for a charity of their choice. Participants have until July 13 to pick their starting team of five players from over 80 sports legends and celebrities competing in the prestigious American Century Championship annual celebrity golf tournament July 14-16, 2023 in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. The 2023 tournament marks the 25th anniversary since American Century became the title sponsor in 1999.

The American Century Championship Fantasy Golf Contest

The American Century Championship Fantasy Golf Contest involves fans in an engaging, dynamic, and competitive way. First, participants review the celebrity players and build their initial team by July 13 at www.accfantasygolf.com. The celebrity players are divided into five groups based on their level of play. Fantasy players will pick one celebrity from each of the five groups, a more difficult challenge than picking the best five players overall. Then, fans should tune into the American Century Championship July 14-16. If they aren't happy with their team's performance, they can change up their roster daily. The overall winner will receive $10,000 for a charity of their choice.

"As a top global money manager that directs over 40% of our profits each year to medical research, when you invest with us, you also invest in the future of others. That's the spirit we bring as title sponsor of the American Century Championship: let's have a good time for a good cause. The American Century Championship has raised $7 million for charities. The fantasy contest is our way of bringing the experience to all our viewers either at home or in beautiful Lake Tahoe. It's easy to join, fun to play and you'll have a chance to win $10,000 for your favorite charity," said Erik Schneberger, chief marketing officer of American Century.

In addition to the donation to the charity of their choice, the overall winner as well as the winners of each day's rounds will receive a trip for two, including hotel, airfare, and tournament tickets, to next year's tournament. Registered contestants of the American Century Fantasy Golf Contest will also have a chance to win a 25th-anniversary autographed golf ball celebrating American Century Investment's title sponsorship of the premier celebrity golf tournament since 1999. Celebrity players will sign the supersized golf ball during the practice rounds and the winner of the autographed keepsake will be selected at random from all the fantasy golf registrants.

The 2023 American Century Championship lineup boasts newcomers Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, standup comedian Nate Bargatze, former NFL lineman and radio personality Mike Golic, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn, All-Star forward for the Chicago Bulls Zach LaVine, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

In addition to the new players, the 2023 American Century Championship lineup includes three players who have participated in each tournament since American Century became title sponsor in 1999: Marcus Allen (1997-2023), Jim McMahon (1990-2023) and Jack Wagner (1990-2023); and another three who have only missed a single year since 1999: Charles Barkley (2013), Jerry Rice (2001) and Joe Theismann (2020).

The hottest active professional athletes round out the American Century Championship lineup, with participants like Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, reigning Super Bowl champions Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, and four-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

How to play the fantasy contest and view the American Century Championship:

Fans can pick their teams and view full rules and details at www.accfantasygolf.com. After building their American Century Championship Fantasy Golf team, fantasy players can share them on social media with #ACCFantasyGolf.

The American Century Championship can be streamed live on Peacock (July 14-16) and NBC (July 15-16), with an encore presentation of the first round on July 14 on the Golf Channel. To follow and join the tournament action use #ACCgolf on social media, and catch exclusive content on American Century Championship's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts.

For tournament information, visit www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com.

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Frankfurt; Hong Kong; Sydney; Santa Clara, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40% of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of nearly $2 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

