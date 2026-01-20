Fantasy Novel Explores Multi-Dimensional Realms and the Evolution of Human Consciousness

New adventure is about a personal quest crucial to both the human realm and the magical realm

BRYSON CITY, N.C., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new novel blends elements of fantasy, ancient mythology, and spiritual philosophy. The book follows a young hunter's transformative journey up a mountain where he encounters a mystical landscape, talking creatures, time shifts, and deep self-discovery, all while he undergoes a series of metaphysical trials to prepare for a pivotal role in a cosmic struggle.

“The Merging of the Realms, Book One: Tales from The Wandering WooDs” by Richard Talley

In "The Merging of the Realms, Book One," author Richard Talley examines the intersection of linear time and ancestral memory against a backdrop of primitive forests and sentient mountain peaks. The story centers on Offae, a hunter that possesses the lineage of an ancient race. After being separated from his tribe, Offae encounters a talking saber-tooth tiger, an avatar for a powerful wizard, who reveals that he has been chosen for the essential task of opening a portal to reunite the human and magical realms. Offae is also unique in his ability to "see" time, although it is an ability he doesn't fully understand yet.

"My goal is to entertain and thrill people while opening their minds to deeper understandings of themselves and their soul's journey," said Talley.

Talley considers himself a conduit, capable of channeling beings from other dimensions, times and mythologies while both conscious and in a trance, a mystic, and a Shamanic Practitioner of the Peruvian Q'ero lineage. He shares that he receives stories as conscious beings through a frequency portal called "The Wandering WooDs." His background, studying ancient myths and engaging in philosophical discussions about existence helps provide credibility for the cosmic themes in his work.

"I want people to remember the potential they hold inside and remember aspects of past lives," said Talley. "These themes are relevant to the spiritual awakening that is underway on our planet. This story found me and wanted to be told; I simply channeled the frequency of the story so it could tell itself."

By Richard Talley

ISBN: 9798765264461 (softcover); 9798765264454 (hardcover); 9798765264447 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Richard Talley was a licensed architect for thirty years building the physical world, now he creates worlds from other realms to bring them into ours. To learn more, please visit www.ricktalley.com.

