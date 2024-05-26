Fanttik Day: Celebrating our 4th Anniversary with discounts

HOUSTON, Texas, May 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanttik, the multiple-award-winning auto-accessories brand, is kicking off its largest extravaganza of the year to celebrate its momentous fourth anniversary from May 27 to June 2, 2024, by offering significant discounts.

Fanttik Day: Celebrating 4th Anniversary with Up to 38% OFF!

Inflator Series

Fanttik started its journey and garnered initial acclaim through its innovative portable tire inflators. The journey never stopped as the innovation kept rolling. The Fanttik X8 Apex tire inflator for cars and EVs won the IF Design Awards and the Red Dot Design Awards for outstanding performance. Besides the powerful X8 Apex, the inflator series includes the X9 Pro, engineered for motorcycles and smaller vehicles, and the X9 Ace – perfect for inflating bikes and balls of all natures with multiple convenient presets.

Household Cleaning Solutions

Besides inflators, Fanttik has received unabated praise for its household cleaning accessories. Leading the pack with a potent 30AW/12kPa motor, the Fanttik V8 Mate wireless vacuum delivers robust suction for efficient cleaning. The V8 Mate is well-suited for households and small to mid-size vehicles. As a step up, the Fanttik V8 Apex increased its cleaning prowess (45AW/19kPa) significantly. Notably, with the 4-in-1 multifunctional capabilities of vacuuming, blowing, inflating, and pumping, you will always have the ideal companion for all outdoor and indoor needs to keep homes and cars impeccably clean. The Push-in Brush, Flexible Hose, Multi-Surface Brush, and Pet Brush are ideal for cleaning carpets, removing pet hair from fabric surfaces, and reaching tight spaces. As a change of pace, the Fanttik NB8 Nano Pressure Washer is the quintessential ally for spotlessly clean gardens, patios, terraces, and residences.

Screwdriver Galore

The brand does this by crafting the best value in high-precision screwdriving solutions like the NEX E1 Workstation, S1 Pro Electric Screwdriver, and the new S1 Capsule. When tackling electronic repairs/maintenance, the NEX E1 Workstation is a trusted sidekick. It houses an electric precision screwdriver designed to reduce repair time while enhancing overall efficiency. With dual torque settings, as well as a manual gear that goes, it offers unparalleled versatility. Then comes the uber elegant S1 Pro Electric Screwdriver. Aptly crowned the "most wished" electric screwdriver on Amazon – the Fanttik S1 Pro is a powerhouse. This electric screwdriver is your go-to tool for precision craftsmanship, offering three torque levels. Finally, Fanttik takes DIY tasks to the next level with its newest creation – the Fanttik S1 Capsule!

Acknowledging the support of consumers, Fanttik is offering unprecedented discounts of up to 38% on Amazon.

About Fanttik

Fanttik is a youthful, dynamic brand dedicated to outdoor, household, sports, and automotive products that cater to every need for the perfect adventure. It has been honored to have sponsored and collaborated with NASCAR drivers. Its products have been reviewed by a myriad of esteemed YouTubers, such as Donut Media, Samcrac, and Silver Cymbal, among others. Its inflator models won the revered SEMA Global Media Awards 2022 and SEMA Best Tire and Related Product Award 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. Fanttik sponsored and collaborated with NASCAR Xfinity Series' Kyle Weatherman, NASCAR Cup Series' Noah Gragson and NASCAR Xfinity Series' Cole Custer in 2024.

