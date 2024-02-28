Fanttik Sponsors NASCAR Cup Series Driver Noah Gragson while unveiling its 2024 Flagship X9 Ultra Inflator for Pickup Trucks

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanttik expanded its presence in the racing world by sponsoring NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 3, 2024. This sponsorship represents Fanttik's first venture into the Cup Series, building on its successful collaborations in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series.

As a leading innovator in automotive, tools, and outdoor technology, Fanttik marks a significant milestone in 2024 by launching its flagship product, the X9 Ultra tire inflator for Pickup Trucks, coinciding with the upcoming Las Vegas race.

Welcoming the 2024 Flagship – the Fanttik X9 Ultra Tire Inflator for Pickup Trucks

With seamless integration of a tire inflator, a 92.5Wh portable power station, and a potent flashlight, the Fanttik X9 Ultra Tire Inflator is a handy 3-in-1 companion for adventure enthusiasts. It illuminates the campground, effectively inflates tires, and provides a steady power source for laptops, smartphones, drones, and other devices. Its remarkable 18.5V cordless design allows it to inflate a 33-inch pickup truck tire to the ideal 30-35 PSI with ±1 PSI precision in just 58 seconds. With just one charge, the inflator's massive 10*2500mAh battery capacity can fill 25 pickup tires (up to 33 inches) from 30 to 35 PSI or 4.5 pickup tires (from 0 to 35 PSI), demonstrating its long-lasting functionality.

An ideal companion for pickup trucks and heavier vehicles, it sports uncompromising functionalities to fit the bill of any adventure. With four adjustable modes (M1/M2/M3/M4), users may quickly and conveniently set up and save pressure settings for later use without having to reconfigure. To further improve functionality and user-friendliness, it also has a long 45-inch pickup truck tire inflation hose that is shrewdly kept at the bottom. Additionally, there is a special area for accessories like a swim ring valve, ball needle, and presta valve adapter.

Fanttik Returns to NASCAR

After collaborating with the NASCAR Truck Series in 2022 and the Xfinity Series in 2023, Fanttik has upped its game by sponsoring Noah Gragson for the first time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

As Fanttik's fifth collaboration and the largest one to date at NASCAR, Fanttik CEO Bo Du said, "Our partnership with Noah Gragson marks Fanttik's first entry into the highest NASCAR series, the Cup Series." "It has been particularly special for us to simultaneously launch our flagship product when the Las Vegas race took place," he added.

"I'm proud to represent Fanttik in my hometown of Las Vegas," Gragson said. "They've got some really cool tire inflators and car vacuums that are perfect for when you're camping at the track or going off-roading. I think our fans will take notice of our Fanttik Ford Mustang, check out their website, and see a bunch of items where they go, 'Hey I could really use that.'"

About Fanttik

Fanttik is a youthful, dynamic brand dedicated to outdoor, sports, and automotive products that cater to every need for the perfect outdoor adventure. In a short span of time, it has garnered extreme acclaim from enthusiasts, social media influencers, digital media, and consumers. It has earned the internationally revered Red Dot Design Award multiple times, along with the prestigious IF Design Award. It has been honored to have sponsored and collaborated with NASCAR numerous times. Its products have been reviewed by a myriad of esteemed YouTubers, such as Donut Media, Samcrac, and Silver Cymbal, to name a few. Its inflator model won the revered SEMA Global Media Awards 2022 in Las Vegas, NV, and had immense success in the 2023 SEMA Show. In the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons, Fanttik sponsored and collaborated with NASCAR Xfinity Series' Kyle Weatherman four times, one being the exclusive partner, most recently with NASCAR Cup Series' Noah Gragson in 2024. Fostering the motto "We explore, we innovate, and we make it happen," Fanttik has brought trailblazing experiences in the automotive arena to the most diverse audience.

To learn more about Fanttik and to get in touch, please visit www.fanttik.com.

