HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanttik, has announced two unique car vacuum cleaners with blower capabilities: the Fanttik Slim V9 Mix and the new and upgraded Fanttik Slim V8 Apex. The two products bearing the symbol of engineering excellence, are set to keep your automobiles clean like never before by doubling down on vacuum and blower functionalities. So, brace yourself for an exhilarating experience to keep your cars spotless.

Fanttik Slim V9 Mix - The Dynamic Duo of Vacuum and Blower

Fanttik Launches Slim V9 Mix and Slim V8 Apex Vacuums with Tons of Multifunctional Features!

The cordless powerhouse easily conquers home, workplace, and outdoor settings with its ultimate 4-in-1 features, giving you the freedom to vacuum, inflate, blow, and pump – all with a single piece of gear. With specialized attachments for deep cleaning that can reach air vents, automobile seats, and crevices and leave no debris uncleaned, precision cleaning reigns supreme with the Slim V9 Mix. Easily maneuver around confined areas, such as mainframes and computer keyboards. Professional attachments include a multipurpose air blower to maximize storage space and a short blow nozzle to help with outdoor barbeques and yoga ball inflation. With its seamless integration of air extraction, inflation, dust suction, and blowing capabilities into a single, compact solution, the Slim V9 Mix vacuum redefines cleaning and promises unsurpassed versatility and efficiency with every usage.

The LED display is easily pressed for three seconds to turn the device on or off. When the display turns on, it shows the battery level and suction mode, providing instantaneous information about the vacuum's state. You can always be informed thanks to the clear digital readout, which makes cleaning smarter and more engaging. It has two adjustable settings for more versatility: Eco for 30 minutes of moderate use and Max mode for intense cleaning, which provides 13 minutes of uninterrupted use at full charge.

Fanttik Slim V8 Apex - The Fan Favorite Turned Up to Eleven

As the successor of the best-selling V8 Mate, the Fanttik Slim V8 Apex steps up the cleaning prowess significantly. Notably, now, with the multifunctional capabilities of vacuuming, blowing, inflating, and pumping, you will always have the ideal companion for all outdoor and indoor needs to keep cars and all spaces impeccably clean.

The "reach factor" gets a boost like never before. As the most well-rounded cleaner, the Push-in Brush, Flexible Hose, Multi-Surface Brush, and Pet Brush are ideal for cleaning carpets, removing pet hair from fabric surfaces, and reaching tight spaces. With a long blow nozzle for outdoor use, the portable vacuum can ignite a barbecue, inflate air beds, swim rings, yoga balls, and more. Remarkably, the part that removes the dust cup may also be utilized to deflate storage bags, which will free up room. When you talk about versatility, this is peak performance.

It is no slouch in power and efficiency either. It boasts strong suction of 45AW/19kPa using an 80,000 rpm brushless motor, making removal of tough sand, dust, and debris a breeze. A higher-speed, continuous airflow from the upgraded drive system means its suction power is always at its maximum. There are two suction modes: 40 minutes for Eco Mode and 13 minutes for Max Mode, bringing ultimate versatility to every space and on-the-go. Thus, it is perfect for outdoor use, house cleaning, and automobile detailing. And the experience? One word – effortless. It can breeze through handling sand, dust, and debris in every area of the car with one hand thanks to the wireless design, which weighs only 1.1 lbs. (500 grams), less than a bottle of water. The attached storage bag is handy for storing items in cars because it is small and portable.

So, if you are looking for a powerhouse of a vacuum cleaner, a blower, or an inflator/pumper, you don't need to buy four things – Fanttik has you covered with single, all-in-one solutions! Therefore, the trailblazing brand is proud to present the Fanttik Slim V9 Mix for heavy users and the Fanttik Slim V8 Apex for ultimate ease of use - to fans, supporters, and people in all walks of life at prices that are easy on the wallets but uncompromised in the tech.

About Fanttik

Fanttik is a youthful, dynamic brand dedicated to outdoor, household, sports, and automotive products that cater to every need for the perfect adventure. In a short span of time, it has garnered extreme acclaim from enthusiasts, social media influencers, digital media, and consumers. It has earned the internationally revered Red Dot Design Award multiple times, along with the prestigious IF Design Award. It has been honored to have sponsored and collaborated with NASCAR numerous times. Its products have been reviewed by a myriad of esteemed YouTubers, such as Donut Media, Samcrac, and Silver Cymbal, to name a few. Its inflator model won the revered SEMA Global Media Awards 2022 in Las Vegas, NV, and had immense success in the 2023 SEMA Show. In the 2022-2023 season, Fanttik sponsored and collaborated with NASCAR Xfinity Series' Kyle Weatherman four times, with one being the exclusive partner. Fostering the motto "We explore, we innovate, and we make it happen," Fanttik has brought trailblazing experiences in the automotive arena to the most diverse audience.

