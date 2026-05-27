FANUC America Showcases Physical AI and AI‑Enabled Robotics Demos at Automate 2026

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FANUC America, the leading supplier of CNCs, robotics and automation, will showcase advanced robotics, collaborative automation and AI‑enabled manufacturing technologies, including generative AI, 3D vision capabilities and real-time adaptive robot motion, at Automate 2026 at McCormick Place in Chicago from June 22–26. Inside FANUC's Booth 1401, there will be demonstrations featuring collaborative robots, high payload industrial robots, vision-guided systems, digital tools and emerging AI-driven capabilities that help manufacturers improve flexibility, precision and scalability across a wide range of industries and applications.

FANUC America will showcase advanced robotics, collaborative automation and AI-enabled manufacturing technologies in its booth (#1401) at Automate 2026 in Chicago June 22–26.

"Physical AI is changing what's possible in industrial automation," said Mike Cicco, President and CEO of FANUC America. "At Automate 2026, we're demonstrating how robots can perceive their environment, make decisions and act in real time, bringing a new level of responsiveness to production."

At the show, FANUC will feature several new product demos focused on in-demand automation applications that highlight how real production challenges are being addressed through increasingly intelligent and connected automation systems. The following applications showcase FANUC's expanding use of advanced capabilities—from 3D dynamic proximity monitoring, vision and human tracking to NVIDIA Jetson-powered processing, NVIDIA Isaac Sim simulation and ROS 2-enabled integration—enabling faster deployment and more adaptive automation systems:

CRX‑3iA Vertical‑Up Welding

Making its debut at Automate, FANUC's CRX‑3iA collaborative robot performs vertical‑up welding on a structural steel I‑beam—an operation traditionally difficult to automate due to limited access, complex joint orientation, and weld‑pool control challenges. Using a newly developed vertical‑up welding profile, the CRX‑3iA counteracts weld puddle sag and replicates the motion and precision of a skilled welder, enabling consistent, high‑quality welds in applications where automation has historically struggled.

Designed for portability, the CRX‑3iA weighs just 11 kg (24 lbs.), allowing an operator to manually position the robot directly onto the workpiece without fixed automation infrastructure. In the live demonstration, the cobot is carried in a crane basket and secured to the I‑beam using a magnetic base, then uses touch sensing to locate the joint before executing the weld path through an intuitive programming interface.

CRX‑20iA/L Collaborative Robot Physical AI Bolt Tightening with Inbolt

A CRX‑20iA/L collaborative robot demonstrates real‑time bolt tightening on a moving engine block using Inbolt Physical AI technology and NVIDIA‑powered processing. As parts move along a bi‑directional conveyor, the robot dynamically tracks motion and performs tightening operations without stopping production—illustrating flexible, continuous assembly enabled by AI‑driven perception and physical AI execution.

M‑710/50‑26D Food Option Robot Palletizing with Digital Twin Visualization

An M‑710/50‑26D Food Option robot handles palletizing and depalletizing of packaged food products using PalletTool software. Integrated NVIDIA Isaac Sim digital‑twin allows attendees to see how advanced simulation supports cell design, optimization, and commissioning while meeting food‑industry requirements.

CRX‑10iA/L Collaborative Interactive Box Scanning and Dynamic Proximity Monitoring Human‑Aware Collaboration

The CRX‑10iA/L collaborative robot performs vision‑guided box handling and barcode scanning while dynamically responding to human interaction. Using RGB‑D (Red, Green, Blue and Depth) cameras, tablet control and AI‑based tracking algorithms, the system detects nearby operators, adjusts its motion and moves into a safe position without stopping production. The demonstration highlights 3D vision, human-aware motion control, and intelligent reject handling in packaging and logistics environments.

R-2000/E Series Robots Showcase High-Payload Spot Welding and Material Handling

FANUC debuts its next-generation R-2000/E Series robots—featuring a modern, streamlined and maintenance-free design across all eight model configurations—in an automotive material handling and servo-gun spot welding demonstration. The showcase features enhanced axis speeds, increased wrist load capacity, and a reduced installation footprint. These advancements are designed to meet the demands of high-payload spot welding and material handling applications, delivering improved efficiency, flexibility, and performance in automotive manufacturing environments.

SR‑9iA/R Delta Robot Circular Conveyor Tracking

An SR‑9iA/R SCARA robot performs high‑speed circular conveyor tracking using FANUC iRVision® 3DV technology. The compact cell showcases precise pick‑and‑place operations, tool changes and space‑efficient design for medical, packaging and high‑throughput assembly applications.

CRX-20-iA/L Robot Operation by Generative AI with CRX Vibe Coding

FANUC features robot operation by generative AI using a CRX collaborative robot programmed through natural‑language instructions. Spoken commands are translated into executable robot motion using AI‑generated Python code, demonstrating how generative AI can simplify robot instruction and accelerate setup.

P‑55/15‑21A Paint Robot Advanced Paint Automation with Line Tracking

A new P‑55/15‑21A paint robot demonstrates advanced finishing automation with integrated overhead conveyor line tracking. Using PaintTool software and high‑efficiency applicators, the robot applies consistent coatings to moving parts, highlighting precise path control and expanded reach for industrial finishing applications. The P-55/15-21A was introduced in 2025 at the International Robot Exhibition in Tokyo. For the first time in a paint robot, the new R-50iA controller has been adopted. By redesigning explosion-proof circuits, reducing the number of components and integrating units, all functions have been consolidated into a single cabinet, resulting in a simplified structure, including encoders that no longer require batteries.

Additional Technologies on Display

Full collaborative robot lineup in motion, featuring the new CRX‑3 i A displayed on a raised platform

A displayed on a raised platform Live monitoring, analytics, and Application Programming Interface (API) connectivity with Zero Down Time (ZDT) Cloud

In addition to live demonstrations, FANUC leaders and technical experts will participate in keynote sessions, panel discussions and conference presentations throughout Automate 2026:

Monday, June 22

8:00 AM – 8:45 AM (CDT)

Session: Collaborative Robotics in High‑Mix Manufacturing Environments

Jerry Perez, Business Development Manager

9:00 AM – 9:45 AM (CDT)

The State of the Automation Industry: Leadership Roundtable

Mike Cicco, President & CEO

12:15 PM – 12:45 PM (CDT)

The Next Era of Industrial Automation: AI, Robotics, and Flexible Manufacturing

Claude Dinsmoor, Vice President, Product Development

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM (CDT)

Physical AI at Production Scale: FANUC's New Open Interfaces Enable Real‑Time AI‑Driven Robot Motion

David Bruce, Engineering Manager

Wednesday, June 24

10:30 AM – 11:00 AM (CDT)

The Fast Automation Roadmap: Scaling with Standardized Cobot Solutions

Location: Automate Innovation Stage – North Hall Booth 19046

FANUC representative: Jerry Perez, Business Development Manager

Session:

Description: This presentation focuses on using standardized collaborative robot solutions to accelerate automation adoption and support scalable, repeatable deployment across manufacturing operations.

Speaking Type: FANUC-sponsored

1:30 PM – 2:15 PM (CDT)

Automation Made Simple: Scalable Robotic Solutions for Food & Beverage

Wes Garrett, Executive Director, Global Accounts, Food and Beverage

About FANUC America Corporation

FANUC America Corporation is a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan and provides industry‑leading CNC systems, robotics, and ROBOMACHINEs. FANUC's innovative technologies help manufacturers maximize productivity, reliability, and profitability. Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, FANUC America has facilities throughout North and South America. Learn more at www.fanucamerica.com or explore collaborative robots at crx.fanucamerica.com.

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SOURCE Fanuc America Corporation