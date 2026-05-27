FANUC America Debuts Cobot and Go Booth with Rapid Deployment Automation Solutions at Automate 2026
News provided byFanuc America Corporation
May 27, 2026, 07:01 ET
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FANUC America will debut a dedicated Cobot and Go booth (#1001) at Automate 2026, June 22–26 at McCormick Place in Chicago, featuring pre-engineered collaborative robot systems built for rapid deployment and developed with leading system integrators and distributors.
Located adjacent to FANUC's main booth (#1401), the Cobot and Go exhibit highlights application-ready solutions based on FANUC's CRX series of collaborative robots, demonstrating how manufacturers can implement automation quickly using standardized, portable systems rather than custom-built cells.
"Many manufacturers want to automate but are hesitant to take on complex, fixed systems," said Simon Kenworthy, General Manager, Authorized System Integrator Sales, FANUC America. "The Cobot and Go approach shows how collaborative out-of-the-box robot solutions can make automation more accessible, scalable and achievable on the shop floor."
Integrator-Driven Automation Cells on Display
The booth will feature multiple collaborative robot systems developed by FANUC integrators and distributors, each demonstrating a specific real-world application:
- Mission Design and Automation – Dispense Buddy with CRX-10iA
A mobile dispensing and assembly cell using a drag-and-drop interface for path programming. The system combines pick-to-light bins, a flexible fixture table and an integrated dispense nozzle to automate simulated printed circuit board assembly and precision adhesive application.
- Premier Tech – TOMA Palletizing Solution with CRX-30iA
A compact palletizing and depalletizing system that automatically transfers boxes between pallets via conveyor, demonstrating a continuous pick-place-palletize cycle with minimal programming using a pre-engineered interface.
- Robotic Technical Support Services – EZPainter with CRX-10iA
An automated coating system for consistent spray application on automotive components, featuring programmable coating paths, automated color change and repeatable finishing performance in a compact footprint.
- Genuine Cable Group – ATLIS AI Track and Inspect with CRX-5iA
A vision-enabled inspection cell powered by Inbolt AI, capable of identifying and tracking randomly oriented parts with minimal programming—demonstrating AI-based inspection and material handling.
- Vention – CNC Machine Tending Drawer System with CRX-10iA/L and CRX-20iA/L
A pre-engineered drawer-based machine tending solution that automates loading and unloading of CNC parts, using stacked drawers and standardized trays for high-density part storage and consistent, repeatable workflows.
- Lincoln Electric – Cooper® ADAPT Welding Cobot with CRX-10iA/L
A collaborative welding system mounted on a 7th-axis linear rail, enabling extended reach across dual work zones with a rotary positioner. The system demonstrates simplified weld programming using the Cooper application interface.
- Matrix Design – Post Machining Flex Cart with CRX-20iA/L
A mobile post-processing cell that automates machine unloading, part washing, blow-off drying and inspection, with integrated data tracking via an industrial PC for MES connectivity.
- CMES Robotics – Pick and Bag Cobot Cart with CRX-10iA
An AI-driven fulfillment solution for e-commerce order picking and automated bagging, using trained vision models to identify SKUs and achieve high-accuracy pick-and-pack operations.
- AMT – Maverick Depalletizing Cell with CRX-30iA
A collaborative mixed-case depalletizing system that uses integrated AI vision to identify and pick randomly arranged cases in real time. The solution automates unloading of mixed-SKU pallets by dynamically determining the next best pick, enabling efficient handling of varying box sizes, orientations and graphics with minimal programming.
Designed for Portability and Rapid Deployment
Many Cobot and Go systems are built on mobile carts or compact bases, allowing manufacturers to deploy automation where needed without permanent infrastructure changes. Standard power requirements, integrated air systems, and intuitive software interfaces further reduce setup time and training requirements.
These solutions demonstrate how FANUC and its integrator network are enabling a shift from one-off automation projects to repeatable, scalable deployment models.
Enabling Faster Paths to Automation
By collaborating closely with integrators, FANUC is highlighting how CRX cobots can serve as a foundation for standardized, ready‑to‑deploy automation across industries. This approach helps manufacturers move beyond pilot projects and toward scalable automation strategies that deliver measurable value more quickly.
The Cobot‑and‑Go booth complements FANUC's main Automate exhibit by focusing on practical adoption—demonstrating how collaborative automation can be implemented incrementally to support workforce efficiency, operational flexibility and long‑term growth.
Discover how Cobot and Go, powered by FANUC CRX collaborative robots, simplifies automation with pre‑engineered, plug‑and‑play solutions designed for fast deployment and reliable performance by booking a guided tour of Booth #1001) at Automate 2026.
About FANUC America Corporation
FANUC America Corporation is a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan and provides industry‑leading CNC systems, robotics, and ROBOMACHINEs. FANUC's innovative technologies help manufacturers maximize productivity, reliability, and profitability. Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, FANUC America has facilities throughout North and South America.
Learn more at www.fanucamerica.com.
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