FANUC America Debuts Cobot and Go Booth with Rapid Deployment Automation Solutions at Automate 2026

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FANUC America will debut a dedicated Cobot and Go booth (#1001) at Automate 2026, June 22–26 at McCormick Place in Chicago, featuring pre-engineered collaborative robot systems built for rapid deployment and developed with leading system integrators and distributors.

FANUC America will debut a dedicated Cobot and Go booth (#1001) at Automate 2026, June 22–26 at McCormick Place in Chicago, featuring pre-engineered collaborative robot systems. FANUC America provides industry leading CNC systems, robotics and ROBOMACHINEs.

Located adjacent to FANUC's main booth (#1401), the Cobot and Go exhibit highlights application-ready solutions based on FANUC's CRX series of collaborative robots, demonstrating how manufacturers can implement automation quickly using standardized, portable systems rather than custom-built cells.

"Many manufacturers want to automate but are hesitant to take on complex, fixed systems," said Simon Kenworthy, General Manager, Authorized System Integrator Sales, FANUC America. "The Cobot and Go approach shows how collaborative out-of-the-box robot solutions can make automation more accessible, scalable and achievable on the shop floor."

Integrator-Driven Automation Cells on Display

The booth will feature multiple collaborative robot systems developed by FANUC integrators and distributors, each demonstrating a specific real-world application:

Designed for Portability and Rapid Deployment

Many Cobot and Go systems are built on mobile carts or compact bases, allowing manufacturers to deploy automation where needed without permanent infrastructure changes. Standard power requirements, integrated air systems, and intuitive software interfaces further reduce setup time and training requirements.

These solutions demonstrate how FANUC and its integrator network are enabling a shift from one-off automation projects to repeatable, scalable deployment models.

Enabling Faster Paths to Automation

By collaborating closely with integrators, FANUC is highlighting how CRX cobots can serve as a foundation for standardized, ready‑to‑deploy automation across industries. This approach helps manufacturers move beyond pilot projects and toward scalable automation strategies that deliver measurable value more quickly.

The Cobot‑and‑Go booth complements FANUC's main Automate exhibit by focusing on practical adoption—demonstrating how collaborative automation can be implemented incrementally to support workforce efficiency, operational flexibility and long‑term growth.

Discover how Cobot and Go, powered by FANUC CRX collaborative robots, simplifies automation with pre‑engineered, plug‑and‑play solutions designed for fast deployment and reliable performance by booking a guided tour of Booth #1001) at Automate 2026.

About FANUC America Corporation

FANUC America Corporation is a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan and provides industry‑leading CNC systems, robotics, and ROBOMACHINEs. FANUC's innovative technologies help manufacturers maximize productivity, reliability, and profitability. Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, FANUC America has facilities throughout North and South America.

Learn more at www.fanucamerica.com.

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SOURCE Fanuc America Corporation