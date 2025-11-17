Fapon at MEDICA 2025: AI-Driven Breakthroughs in Diagnostic Solutions, Featuring Advanced AD Blood Testing

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fapon, a globally leading life sciences organization, is exhibiting at MEDICA 2025 from November 17–20 in Düsseldorf, Germany, demonstrating its global diagnostic innovation capabilities. Fapon is showcasing how AI technology empowers diagnostic R&D and introducing a series of IVD solutions and innovative products, highlighting its cutting-edge Alzheimer's disease (AD) blood testing solutions.

Fapon at MEDICA 2025, Booth #3A81

Fapon's "AI-driven + a closed loop of dry and wet experiments" R&D model significantly enhances the efficiency of biomarker discovery and diagnostic solution development. The prominently featured AD blood testing solution is one of the key outcomes of this innovative model. It provides IVD manufacturers with a complete set of raw materials and bulk reagents covering core biomarkers including p-tau 217, p-tau 181, amyloid beta 40, amyloid beta 42, GFAP, NfL, and APOE4. These innovative materials demonstrate high sensitivity and specificity, along with excellent correlation with predicate kits and established clinical diagnostic tests, enabling the development of more accurate and reliable AD assays.

Fapon is also showcasing its one-stop IVD solutions that include IVD raw materials, reagent services, and open-system instruments. Among these, the chemiluminescence one-stop solution stands out, leveraging high-performance core raw materials, a panel of over 70 self-developed assays, and the flexible Shine i-Series CLIA analyzers covering low to ultra-high throughput to precisely meet testing needs across various scenarios. Notably, Fapon's Shine mT8000 Fully Automatic Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay System delivers complete workflow automation in a compact, space-saving footprint of just 5 m².

Furthermore, Fapon is displaying its high-performance IVD raw materials, including recombinant quality control and calibrator raw materials for key disease markers (RF, HbA1c, HIV/HIV-P24, HCV, TP, HBV, and ToRCH), animal-origin-free IgG blockers, and LAMP solutions for rapid molecular diagnostics.

Currently, Fapon's products and services reach over 70 countries and regions, with more than 2,500 partners worldwide. Fapon aims to advance global healthcare through technology transfer and localized manufacturing support.

About Fapon

Fapon, a globally leading life sciences organization, is redefining the R&D paradigm in diagnostics and therapeutics through a cutting-edge "AI-driven + a closed loop of dry and wet experiments" model. This approach significantly accelerates novel biomarker/target discovery and translation. We have established an integrated business structure that combines AI-powered innovative discovery, one-stop diagnostic solutions and novel therapies. Our products and services have covered the full spectrum of health management across the entire lifecycle, and accelerated the development of precision medicine.

