Far East Brokers Recalls Pineapple Corer & Slicers Due to Laceration Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Fabulous Home Pineapple Corer & Slicers

Hazard: The metal blade of the slicer can detach, posing a laceration hazard to the consumer.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the Fabulous Home brand Pineapple Corer & Slicer and contact Far East Brokers for instructions on receiving a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Far East Brokers & Consultants at 800-619-0487 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or email at customerservice@fareastbrokers.com or online at https://fareastbrokers.com/ and click on "Product Recalls" and then "Pineapple Corer & Slicer" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 2,300

Description:

This recall involves Pineapple Corer & Slicers sold under Fabulous Home brand. The corer & slicer is white with a black top and made mostly from plastic with a metal blade. It works much like a cork screw to core and slice pineapples.

Incidents/Injuries: Far East has received one report of the metal blade becoming detached. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Coborn's and Bashas grocery stores in Minnesota, South Dakota, Arizona and New Mexico from February 2019 through April 2019 for about $4.

Importer: Far East Brokers & Consultants, Inc., of Jacksonville, Fla.

Manufacturer: Ningbo Overpass International Trading Co., Ltd, of China.

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recall Number: 19-125

