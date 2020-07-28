Farai Alleyne Joins Billtrust as Senior Vice President of Technology Operations to Further Enhance Platform Scalability, Reliability and Security

"Farai comes to Billtrust with an incredible record of leading digital transformation in a variety of environments," said Flint Lane, Billtrust Founder & CEO. "Farai's deep experience, leadership and ability to innovate will enable us to further accelerate our growth."

"It's an exciting time to join Billtrust," said Alleyne. "As a big believer in automation, we are in a great position to help remote accounts receivable teams adapt while helping them digitize their operations."

Billtrust's growth strategy has included bolstering its management team with IT and enterprise software industry leaders. Recently, Billtrust added Joe Eng as Chief Information Officer and Jay Johnson as Senior Vice President of Sales.

About Farai Alleyne

With an accomplished tech career of over 20 years, Farai Alleyne believes strongly in automating processes through innovative and cutting edge technology, allowing businesses to perform work that is less manual. Most recently, Farai served as Vice President of Technology Operations at Travelclick, a cloud-based solution for the hotel industry, leading systems and network infrastructure, database administration and a global network operations center. Prior to that, Farai held leadership positions at Gerson Lehrman Group and JetBlue Airways.

About Billtrust

Billtrust accelerates cash flow by automating credit decisioning and monitoring, invoice delivery, payment capture, cash application, and collections. Billtrust customers improve operational efficiency across the order-to-cash spectrum via a flexible and integrated cloud-based solution set. Finance executives and A/R specialists love and recommend Billtrust for the remarkable cost savings, ease-of-use, process efficiency, and improved customer satisfaction rates. For more information, visit Billtrust.com .

