FARE Introduces Its Newest PSA, "Empower Yourself, Empower Each Other," Featuring Actor, Food Allergy Patient and FARE Volunteer Ambassador Joshua Jackson

MCLEAN, Va., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) today announced the introduction of its new public service announcement (PSA) featuring actor, food allergy patient and FARE volunteer ambassador Joshua Jackson. The PSA, titled "Empower Yourself, Empower Each Other," is part of an ongoing campaign in collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, and Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation to raise awareness of food allergy management. In the PSA, Jackson encourages the more than 33 million people in the U.S. living with food allergy to learn more about advancements in the treatment of food allergies and speak with their allergist about the many ways to manage food allergies.

"FARE has been working to build a movement that changes the future of food allergy and this PSA is an important step forward in that work. Impact begins with awareness but that isn't the finish line," said Sung Poblete, PhD, RN, CEO of FARE. "Real empowerment begins when you have the confidence and knowledge to ask important questions, explore your options, and seek an allergist's expertise to manage this disease. Knowledge is power, and knowing your options turns that power into action, helping you live better."

FARE's public service announcement campaign is anchored in a goal to raise food allergy to be recognized as a top-tier public health concern.

The "Empower Yourself, Empower Each Other" PSA is available to view here. This follows the "RISE" PSA featuring food allergy patient, Andy Hartman, which was released last fall. It will begin airing on broadcast outlets starting May 7. For more information about FARE, please visit us at www.foodallergy.org.

Financially supported and developed in collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, and Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

About FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education)

FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) is the leading nonprofit organization that empowers the food allergy patient across the journey of managing their disease. FARE delivers innovation by focusing on three strategic pillars—research, education, and advocacy. FARE's initiatives strive for a future free from food allergy through effective policies and legislation, novel strategies toward prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, and building awareness and community. To learn more, visit FoodAllergy.org.

SOURCE FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education)