FARE Releases New Public Service Announcement in Ready to Act Campaign Featuring Actor, Food Allergy Parent and FARE Ambassador Tia Mowry

McLEAN, Va. , Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education), the leading charity that supports those impacted by food allergy through advocacy, research and education, today announced the release of a new public service announcement (PSA) featuring actor, food allergy parent and FARE Ambassador Tia Mowry. The PSA, part of the organization's Ready to Act campaign, is titled "Ready to Live."

Ready to Act launched last year with "The Kitchen," a Super Bowl–timed PSA featuring Super Bowl champion and FARE Innovation Ambassador Jason McCourty and his daughter, Kai, getting ready for "the big game," which turns out to be a pickleball tournament. FARE's new spot, "Ready to Live," picks up after the game, when friends are gathering and party preparations begin.

The PSA follows Tia Mowry, the party's host, from the grocery store—where she checks food labels for allergens—to the table, where she and FARE CEO Sung Poblete, PhD, RN, demonstrate two routes for epinephrine administration and model what it means to care for those around you. Epinephrine is the only medication that can stop a severe allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis, and the PSA gently reframes preparation not as a burden but as part of what makes it possible to participate, compete and enjoy the day.

"Food allergy is life threatening, but being ready to act doesn't have to feel heavy," said Dr. Poblete. "These stories are about confidence and care. When people know the signs, have a plan and carry epinephrine, they're better equipped to enjoy everyday moments and be there for one another."

"As a host, creating a welcoming space means thinking about everyone at the table," said Mowry. "Taking simple steps like checking labels and knowing how to respond in an emergency can make a real difference for people living with food allergy and help ensure everyone feels cared for and included."

The Ready to Act campaign also includes a spot featuring Angela Bassett that was released early last summer. While not part of the same storyline, all three PSAs reinforce the same principle: preparation is key.

The new PSA will debut in donated media placements and will be available across digital platforms as part of FARE's ongoing public awareness efforts. To see the new PSA, visit www.foodallergy.org/readytoact.

