Fargo Public Schools Federal Credit Union expands digital functionality with Finastra

LAKE MARY, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced that Fargo Public Schools Federal Credit Union, a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative providing services to the employees of Fargo Public Schools and their families, has gone live on Finastra's Fusion Digital Banking platform. The new digital banking solution will bring the credit union's members more features and functionality, and greater integration with ancillary solutions through FusionFabric.cloud, Finastra's open and collaborative developer platform and marketplace for financial solutions.

"Our members' lives are increasingly digital, and they demand banking services that keep pace," said Mari Gagelin, President, Fargo Public Schools Federal Credit Union. "With the launch of our new digital banking platform, we are providing robust banking functionality and exciting new features, making it easier for our members to bank how they want to, wherever they are."

With Fusion Digital Banking, Fargo Public Schools Federal Credit Union is delivering its members a single, seamless, and easy-to-use banking experience. Among the new features that it is now providing are remote deposit, touch and face identification, and increased account and security alert options, in addition to enhanced fund transfers, e-statement access, bill pay and more. In the future, the credit union will be able to quickly and easily add innovative third-party services as needed, such as personal financial management (PFM) or mobile geo notification services, as needs evolve.

"Fargo Public Schools Federal Credit Union is a longstanding client of Finastra, and it is an honor to have been selected to work with them to future proof their digital banking capabilities," said Chris Zingo, SVP and GM of Americas Field Operations, Finastra. "With Fusion Digital Banking, the credit union will be able to provide a modern digital experience to delight their existing members and attract new ones, and easily evolve their digital capabilities to keep ahead of market trends."

