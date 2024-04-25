Farinart Acquires Malterie Frontenac

SAINT-LIBOIRE, QC, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Farinart, a specialist in the processing and mixing of grains and seeds for the baking industry, today announced the acquisition of all the assets of Malterie Frontenac.

Founded in 2006 and based in Thetford Mines, Canada, Malterie Frontenac originally served craft breweries. However, over time Founder and Master Brewer-Maltster, Bruno Vachon, developed a sprouting and malting expertise to also meet the specific needs of bakeries. Since its beginnings, the company has mainly processed local grains such as barley, wheat, rye and oats. Over the past 15 years, the company has developed a diversified customer base in the brewing and baking markets and has earned a reputation for providing exceptional technical service and products.

Elisabeth Brasseur, Farinart's VP Sales and Innovation, commented, "The integration of Malterie Frontenac into the Farinart group is a significant strategic milestone for our business. The acquisition marks an exciting chapter in the company's growth and innovation journey. It aligns with our commitment to better anticipate and service the needs of our customers, as well as providing them with exceptional value. With more than 60% of our sales in the U.S. market, we are thrilled to complement our current specialty grain offering with the additional sprouting and malting expertise and capabilities to better meet the demands of this market.''

The use of sprouted grains in food preparation has increased over the last 10 years as more people become aware of the importance of having a good diet for maintaining health. In addition to their superior nutritional profile, the distinctive color and rich flavor of sprouted and malted grains and seeds can create new avenues for the development of premium baked goods. It is possible to improve the overall sensory qualities of bread and bakery products by beginning formulations at 15% flour wt. basis. According to the USDA definition, malted or sprouted grains are considered whole grains if they contain the original bran, germ, and endosperm.

About Farinart

Farinart is a privately held company operating four (4) plants in Canada. Sourcing organic, conventional and regenerative agricultural ingredients, Farinart specializes in the development of customized cereal blends, baking mixes, sprouted grains and specialty flours for the baking industry. View our product offering

SOURCE Farinart Inc.