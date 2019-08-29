Farm Aid 2019 To Air On AXS TV, SiriusXM And FarmAid.org

EAST TROY, Wis., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Aid announced today that its sold-out music, food and farm festival will air on AXS TV, SiriusXM and FarmAid.org. This year marks the sixth consecutive year that AXS TV will bring the annual Farm Aid festival to a television audience. The program will include music from the day and videos that tell the stories of Wisconsin farmers. Farm Aid 2019 is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin.

"We're honored that Wisconsin has embraced Farm Aid in this way. We are excited to bring the festival to Alpine Valley Music Theatre next month and connect with people across the region who value the power of music to bring us together, appreciate delicious family farm food and — most of all — support family farmers," said Carolyn Mugar, executive director of Farm Aid. "We are also fortunate to continue our partnership with AXS TV to bring the Farm Aid festival to those not able to join us at Alpine Valley Music Theatre."

Farm Aid 2019 will feature performances by Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, and Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds, as well as Bonnie Raitt, Luke Combs, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Margo Price, Jamey Johnson, Tanya Tucker, Brothers Osborne, Yola, and Particle Kid. Additionally, Farm Aid announced that Ian Mellencamp will join the extensive Farm Aid 2019 lineup, marking his third appearance at the event.

AXS TV will broadcast Farm Aid 2019 beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT. To find AXS TV in your area, visit www.axs.tv. The Farm Aid 2019 webcast at www.farmaid.org will begin at 2 p.m. CT. Beginning at 12 p.m. CT, SiriusXM subscribers will be able to listen to Farm Aid 2019 live on SiriusXM's Willie's Roadhouse (channel 59) via SiriusXM radios; those with streaming access can listen online and on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more. The live coverage also will include backstage interviews with artists, local family farmers and more, hosted by SiriusXM's Dallas Wayne. Coverage will feature behind-the-scenes looks at the annual Farm Aid festival and the organization's year-round work since 1985 to strengthen family farm agriculture.

Attendees can access the entire Farm Aid experience through the official Farm Aid 2019 mobile app, available soon for iPhone and Android devices. Fans can view the entire Farm Aid 2019 schedule and add artists, workshops and artist briefings to make their own personalized schedule for the day. To download the app, visit www.farmaid.org/app.

For event updates, follow Farm Aid on Twitter (@FarmAid), Facebook (facebook.com/farmaid) and Instagram (instagram.com/farmaid), and visit farmaid.org/festival. Festivalgoers are encouraged to use the hashtags #FarmAid2019 and #Road2FarmAid to join the conversation on social media around this year's festival.

Farm Aid's mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid's work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. For more than 30 years, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised $57 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

