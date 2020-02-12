Farm Aid Issues Statement Upon The Death Of Beloved Board Member Paul English

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of Farm Aid board and staff, Farm Aid Executive Director Carolyn Mugar has issued the following statement on the passing of a beloved member of the Farm Aid family, board member Paul English. Paul had served on the Farm Aid board since the organization's founding in 1985.

"Farm Aid mourns the loss of a beloved member of the Farm Aid family. Paul gave his talent and passion to Farm Aid in every way since 1985. Paul English joined Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young as the first members of Farm Aid's Board of Directors, and he served as Farm Aid's treasurer for many years. He was a wholehearted champion for family farmers and Farm Aid. Our hearts go out to Paul's family and friends. Farm Aid's entire community is forever grateful for the great gift of Paul's friendship."

For downloadable photos, visit www.farmaid.org/paulenglish.

Farm Aid's mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid's work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. Since 1985, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised $57 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

SOURCE Farm Aid

Related Links

http://www.farmaid.org

