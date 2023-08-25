Farm Credit Farmer-Owned Cooperatives Merger Effective Oct. 1

News provided by

American AgCredit

25 Aug, 2023, 17:16 ET

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The merger of Farm Credit of New Mexico and American AgCredit Farm Credit cooperatives will be effective Oct. 1, 2023, creating one Farm Credit Association with enhanced marketplace stability, increased funding capacity, and better access to technology. The voting stockholders of Farm Credit of New Mexico re-voted for the proposed merger after a reconsideration process established by the Farm Credit Administration (FCA).

Continue Reading
AAC FCNM
AAC FCNM
Merger Kickoff Video - American AgCredit
Merger Kickoff Video - American AgCredit
FCNM Customer
FCNM Customer

"This merger makes us a better partner for our customers," said Curt Hudnutt, CEO, American AgCredit. "With an asset base of nearly $21 billion and a diverse agricultural portfolio, we're able to better fulfill our mission – serving the farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses in our seven-state territory. And now especially throughout New Mexico, helping them grow their future."

According to James Duffey, Board of Directors Chair, Farm Credit of New Mexico, this merger means more for customers, employees, and the Farm Credit mission. The size and scale of the merged Association helps ensure the future of agriculture in New Mexico.

Hudnutt will lead the merged American AgCredit, which will have more than 900 employees. The Oct. 1, 2023 effective merger date is pending final FCA approval.

ABOUT AMERICAN AGCREDIT

American AgCredit was chartered in 1916 as part of the nationwide Farm Credit System and is the nation's fourth-largest Farm Credit association. American AgCredit specializes in providing financial services to agricultural and rural customers in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Kansas, New Mexico, Nevada and Oklahoma, and serves capital market customers throughout the United States.

American AgCredit's financial services include production and mortgage financing, equipment and vehicle leasing, crop and life insurance, lines of credit, and the Young, Beginning and Small Farmer Program. American AgCredit also provides interest-free loans for qualifying 4-H and FFA AgYouth programs, and college scholarships to students interested in agriculture. Learn more at AgLoan.com.

ABOUT FARM CREDIT OF NEW MEXICO

Farm Credit of New Mexico is the largest agricultural lender in New Mexico a $2 billion cooperative that specializes in agricultural lending and related services. Farm Credit of New Mexico is a full-service Ag lender, providing agricultural real estate loans, operating loans, equipment and livestock loans, rural home loans, and insurances products to New Mexico farmers and ranchers. Visit us online at www.farmcreditnm.com. Farm Credit of New Mexico is a member of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of retail lending associations chartered to support the borrowing needs of U.S. agriculture and the nation's rural economy.

SOURCE American AgCredit

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.