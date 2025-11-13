Farm Rich Turns Up the Cozy with the Ultimate Limited-Edition Fall Accessory: The Mozzarella Stick Scarf

In a season that's all about warmth, nostalgia and a little indulgence, Farm Rich is turning up the fall fun with this limited-edition scarf inspired by its beloved mozzarella sticks. Designed to look like a golden, crispy mozzarella stick with a gooey, cheesy pull, the Mozzarella Stick Scarf is the ultimate fun foods, fashion statement – a playful reminder that cheese really does make everything better.

These exclusive scarves can only be snagged by entering Farm Rich's social media giveaway on Instagram and Facebook (@farmrichsnacks).* Each scarf is custom-made, ultra-soft and unapologetically cheesy – like biting into a freshly baked mozzarella stick on a crisp fall day.

"Fall is a magical season. The breeze turns crisp, the leaves change and everyone starts craving warm, satisfying snacks like our mozzarella sticks," says Kelly Rabinowitz, Director of Marketing, Frozen Retail Brands at Rich Products. "We wanted to give fans a fun, unexpected way to tap into that feeling. The Mozzarella Stick Scarf is our playful nod to everything people love about Farm Rich: nostalgia, comfort and a little delicious fun."

How to Get One:

Fans can enter the giveaway by visiting @farmrichsnacks on Instagram and Facebook and follow the instructions on the official giveaway post. Winners will be randomly selected, and the scarves will be available in limited quantities.*

*No purchase necessary. A purchase or payment will not increase your chances of winning. Void outside the eligibility area and where prohibited. All federal, state, local and municipal laws and regulations apply. You must be a legal resident of the forty-eight (48) contiguous United States and the District of Colombia, and at least 18 years of age to enter and be eligible to win the Farm Rich Giveaway (the "Giveaway"). The Giveaway begins at 12:01 a.m. (E.S.T) on 11/13/25 and ends at 11:59 p.m. (E.S.T.) on 11/27/25. For a complete set of the official rules of the giveaway, please visit https://farmrich.com/giveaway-rules-for-farm-rich-giveaway/ .



About Farm Rich

Farm Rich has been making some of America's favorite frozen snacks since 1977, including the brand's #1 bestselling Mozzarella Sticks. A division of Rich Products, the company is based in St. Simons Island, Ga., and features a full portfolio of frozen snack and appetizer products, made for snacking when you want, how you want. Among its fan favorites: Mozzarella Sticks, Jalapeno Peppers, Loaded Potato Skins, Crispy Dill Pickles, Boneless Chicken Bites, Mozzarella Bites, Toasted Ravioli, Cheddar Cheese Curds, a variety of Meatball flavors, and French Toast Sticks. All products are made with wholesome, great-tasting ingredients, and sold at grocery and club stores nationwide and online. For more information, visit FarmRich.com or follow on social @FarmRichSnacks. Farm Rich is a registered trademark of Rich Products Corporation. ©2025 Rich Products Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

