Farmer John Partners With LAFC Broadcaster Max Bretos To Donate Nearly 700,000 Servings Of Protein To Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has seen a significant increase in food insecurity within the region, serving more than 900,000 residents a month – three times more than before the pandemic began. Today's donation will help put food on the table for thousands of local families and neighbors in need.

"We truly appreciate the generous donation from Farmer John to help those who have been impacted by the pandemic and need food assistance," said Roger Castle, chief development officer of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. "We also thank them for providing lunch to the Food Bank employees and volunteers, who have been integral in our response to provide nutritious food to our community."

"Farmer John is proud to provide this donation to give back to its local community and deliver this much-needed protein to an organization that is doing great work every day, especially during this difficult time," said Michael Merritt, senior director of brand marketing for Farmer John at Smithfield Foods. "We're honored to be able to serve lunch to Los Angeles Regional Food Bank employees who are coming into work every day to keep their network running, as its distribution is crucial for families and individuals."

"It has been a privilege to join Farmer John to recognize and give thanks to some of Los Angeles' finest essential workers," said Bretos. "The work these food banks do is so important now more than ever with so many people turning to them for help. I'm humbled to be here today and help directly impact our great community that I'm proud to call home."

For more information and to see where the Farmer John Thank You Tour goes next, follow us on Facebook (@FarmerJohn), Instagram (@FarmerJohnLA) or Twitter (@FarmerJohnLA).

About Farmer John

Based in California since 1931, Farmer John has pioneered a revolution in the supply of local flavorful meats. The journey began with Irish-American brothers Francis and Bernard Clougherty curing and selling pork bellies and smoked hams to local grocery stores, and continues today with staples like breakfast sausage and hot dogs. This longstanding Southern California brand remains committed to crafting the highest quality meats full of freshness and flavor. For more information on our products and recipe inspiration, please visit www.farmerjohn.com or follow us on Facebook (@FarmerJohn), Instagram (@FarmerJohnLA) or Twitter (@FarmerJohnLA).

About Smithfield Foods

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va., since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. employees are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made us one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973. To support the Food Bank's vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of 600 partner agencies and directly to families, seniors and children through direct distribution programs. The Food Bank has distributed more than 1.5 billion pounds of food, the equivalent of 1.2 billion meals since 1973. In response to the Coronavirus crisis, the Food Bank has increased food distribution by more than 114 percent reaching more than 900,000 people every month. The Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org.

