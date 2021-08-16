Farmers' Almanac Proves It's More Relevant Than Ever in Today's Changing World

LEWISTON, Maine, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a day and age when instant gratification is the norm, you may wonder how a publication that started back in 1818 has any resonating advice for 2022. But maybe you haven't picked up a copy lately?

The 2022 Farmers' Almanac, with the orange and green cover, hits store shelves this week and contains 184 pages of helpful tips, calendars, and guides to help you plan your year ahead. It also features weather forecasts for the next 16 months, plus useful advice on ways to take cues from nature to live a more sustainable lifestyle.

The 205th edition of the Farmers' Almanac is now on sale everywhere.

For example: Do you know what maple leaves have to do with planting perennials? Why onion skin tea should be consumed before bedtime? Or if June 1, 2022, is a good day to plant vegetables, buy a home, or catch more fish?

"Today's readers want easy-to-follow ideas on ways to live in harmony with nature," shares editor Pete Geiger, Philom., adding, "we encourage readers to take time to head outdoors and reconnect with the environment by growing their own food, shopping locally, and using natural remedies whenever possible."

But even though "farmers" is in the title, the publication reaches far beyond them. The Almanac and its readers have evolved. No longer does the Farmers' Almanac contain husbandry tips for farm animals, but it does suggest the best days to cut your hair (and lawn) to increase growth, quit a bad habit, grow basil, and brew beer.

The Farmers' Almanac is not all about calendars and charts. This edition also contains feel-good and enjoyable reads, such as a feature on extraordinary dogs with fascinating and lifesaving jobs, a look at what people did before soap, historical figures who turned adversity into opportunity, and the meaning behind the "dog days of summer," to name a few.

"The Famers' Almanac has a unique way of blending the wisdom of the past in an easy-to-read format that appeals to today's savvy reader," shares managing editor Sandi Duncan, Philom. "We strongly believe that this newest edition will inform, delight, and entertain people of all ages."

Be sure to pick up a copy of the 2022 Farmers' Almanac to learn more about its "Frosty Flip-Flop" winter forecast, and its unique blend of facts, fascinations, and natural living advice. Available where magazines are sold and on FarmersAlmanac.com

Contacts:

Peter Geiger, Philom., Editor 207-755-2246 [email protected]

Sandi Duncan, Philom., Mg. Editor 207-755-2349 [email protected]

www.farmersalmanac.com

SOURCE Farmers' Almanac

Related Links

http://www.farmersalmanac.com

