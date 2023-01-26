FARMERS INSURANCE® ANNOUNCES $500,000 COMMITMENT TO SUPPORT SAN DIEGO MILITARY FAMILIES

During a special morning ceremony as part of the 14th annual Farmers Insurance Open®, Farmers® donates the first $100,000 of a five-year pledge to benefit the Armed Services YMCA of San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance®, an organization founded by two World War I veterans in 1928, celebrated San Diego's military community this morning by donating $100,000 to the Armed Services YMCA of San Diego—the first installment of a five-year, $500,000 commitment to help the ASYMCA build a new facility in Murphy Canyon that will serve military families for years to come.

Farmers Insurance Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Farmers Insurance)

The announcement was made as Farmers executives, employees, agents and district managers volunteered to help provide food and supplies for local military members and their families during the ASYMCA's Neighborhood Food Exchange event as part of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open®. Farmers Insurance nonprofit partner Operation BBQ Relief was also onsite, preparing hot meals for military families throughout the morning's activities.

"It's an honor for Farmers to be able to give back and make a difference for the brave service members who have given so much to serve our country," said Mark Welch, Chief People & Diversity Officer for Farmers. "As longtime supporters of the Armed Services YMCA and its mission, we are proud to help the organization continue its important work and deliver vital services to the San Diego military community."

Founded in 1920, the Armed Services YMCA of San Diego provides innovative and quality social, educational, and recreational programs to meet the needs of military service members and their families. The ASYMCA is committed to promoting its goals of strengthening military families, supporting healthy lifestyles, reducing isolation and assisting service members and their families in connecting to their community.

"We are grateful to the people at Farmers Insurance for their generous support as we kick off fundraising efforts for our new facility," said Tim Ney, Executive Director of the Armed Services YMCA of San Diego. "Thanks to the dedication of organizations like Farmers, we are able to provide much-needed programs and services to the military community here in San Diego."

For more information about the Armed Services YMCA San Diego, visit www.asysd.org and follow the Armed Services YMCA San Diego on all social platforms at @ASYSanDiego.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2022 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

