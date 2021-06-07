Farmers Insurance® Announces New Finance and Business Insurance Executives
Farmers® names Giles Harrison to serve as Chief Financial Officer and Jim Hinchley as President of Business Insurance
Jun 07, 2021, 13:55 ET
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance® today announced the appointment of two new executives to the Farmers® leadership team: Chief Financial Officer for Farmers Group, Inc. Giles Harrison effective May 3, and President of Farmers Business Insurance Jim Hinchley effective June 7, who both report directly to Chief Executive Officer Jeff Dailey.
"We are pleased to welcome Giles and Jim to Farmers—two seasoned, insurance industry leaders whose decades of experience and extensive professional accomplishments make them ideal candidates to oversee some of the most critical and complex areas of our business," Dailey said. "I look forward to working with Giles and Jim as Farmers continues to focus on growing market share and delivering an industry leading experience for our customers."
- In his role as Chief Financial Officer for Farmers Group, Inc., Giles Harrison is responsible for all financial matters including financial accounting and reporting, planning and performance management, investments, treasury, actuarial, tax and finance operations. Prior to Farmers, Harrison held several key leadership positions at Zurich Insurance, including CEO of Regional Markets EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), and Head of Group Mergers & Acquisitions. He holds a B.A. from Oxford University and M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.
- Jim Hinchley is President of Farmers Business Insurance. Most recently, Hinchley served as Chief Operating Officer for North American Specialty at Liberty Mutual, a business unit providing specialty commercial insurance products. Since joining Liberty Mutual in 1999, Hinchley has demonstrated achievement managing all functional insurance areas from underwriting and claims to finance and operations. During his tenure as Executive Vice President for Business Insurance at Liberty Mutual, he oversaw field operations for P&C insurance to small to middle market commercial customers, and as Chief Underwriting Officer of Commercial Markets he led the underwriting of middle market through national account risks. He earned his M.B.A. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and holds a B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario.
