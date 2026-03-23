Farmers Insurance® Appoints John Pham as Chief Strategy & Risk Officer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance® today announced that John Pham has joined the organization as Chief Strategy & Risk Officer, reporting to Farmers Group, Inc. CEO Raul Vargas.

In this role, Pham will work across the enterprise to help translate strategy into measurable business outcomes, with a focus on execution discipline, operational excellence and technology-enabled improvement.

John Pham is Chief Strategy & Risk Officer for Farmers Insurance.

"John brings deep experience leading complex, cross-functional transformation in Property & Casualty insurance," said Raul Vargas, CEO of Farmers Group, Inc. "His background in operational execution, customer experience and technology modernization will be an important asset as we continue to strengthen performance and deliver value for our customers, agents and employees."

Pham joins Farmers from GEICO, where he most recently served as Head of Strategic Business Initiatives, responsible for Operational Shared Services. In that role, he partnered with product, technology and business leaders to improve contact center automation and customer experience, strengthen enterprise learning and onboarding at scale, establish enterprise-wide quality frameworks, and enhance the use of customer insights to drive process improvements.

In prior roles at GEICO, including Chief Information Officer, Pham led large business units with P&L responsibility and implemented new initiatives to drive profitable growth and improve customer service.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. Farmers Insurance Exchange, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2025 Fortune 500 list. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com.

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SOURCE Farmers Insurance