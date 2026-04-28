Farmers Insurance® Names Dentsu Creative as Creative Agency of Record

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance announced today the appointment of Dentsu Creative as its Creative Agency of Record. With this move, Farmers® seeks to enhance its brand positioning in the marketplace, drive measurable business outcomes, and deepen customer connections.

Farmers selected Dentsu Creative to lead creative across brand, performance, social, and sponsorship. The agency's approach spans all channels and is grounded in strong storytelling, disciplined execution, and a focus on memorability and brand association as key drivers of effectiveness.

"We're pleased to welcome Dentsu Creative onboard," said Eleanor Solomon, Head of Creative for Farmers Insurance. "The team has demonstrated a strong understanding of our brand, our customers, and the opportunity ahead. As we continue to evolve, we are excited to work with Dentsu Creative to help shape the future of our brand and support the growth of our business."

Dentsu Creative will begin work immediately and the appointment comes as Farmers continues to innovate across its products, services, and customer experience, while bringing greater clarity to this category. The agency was selected following a competitive review run by Jeffries Consulting.

"Farmers has a clear ambition for where the brand goes next, and we're excited to help drive that vision," said Julie Scelzo, Chief Creative Officer, U.S., Dentsu Creative. "We're focused on bringing together deeper insights, connected creativity, and modern tools to unlock catalyzing ideas that drive short-term impact and build long-term brand strength. Our goal is to create work that is unmistakably Farmers, designed to thrive and flex in today's ever-changing environment."

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance" and "Farmers" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. Farmers Insurance Exchange, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2025 Fortune 500 list. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com.

About Dentsu Creative

Dentsu Creative is a global creative agency network designed to unlock exponential growth for clients. We use Transformative Creativity as a differentiating, driving force to bring our capabilities together to positively impact people, businesses and society. Established in June 2022, Dentsu Creative is integrated with dentsu's Media and CXM businesses in over 145 countries and regions, to offer end-to-end solutions to clients globally. Find out more: https://www.dentsucreative.com/.

Contact: External Communications

Farmers Insurance

818-965-0007

[email protected]

SOURCE Farmers Insurance