Farmers Insurance® Assisting Customers Impacted by Southern California Wildfires

News provided by

Farmers Insurance

Jan 09, 2025, 20:21 ET

Farmers® deploys its state-of-the-art Mobile Claims Center (MCC) and catastrophe response team to provide in-person claims assistance in Los Angeles County

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As multiple wildfires continue to burn throughout the Los Angeles area, the Farmers Insurance Catastrophe Response team is already helping affected customers with claims and deploying additional resources to provide front-line claims assistance.

"We are committed to helping our customers through this devastating situation," said Ryan Ammon, Head of Property Operations for Farmers. "Local residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and be prepared to adhere to guidance provided by local emergency officials."

Beginning on Friday, January 10, impacted customers can visit the Farmers Mobile Claims Center relief site in Burbank for in-person claims assistance:

  • Home Depot - Burbank
    200 Flower Street
    Burbank, CA 91502
    Hours of Operation: 8:00 a.m.5:30 p.m. PT

Farmers, Foremost®, Bristol West® and Toggle® customers can also file a claim by:

  • Visiting Farmers.comForemost.comBristolWest.com, and GetToggle.com
  • Calling their agent
  • Calling the 24-hour claims center:
    • Farmers and Foremost: 1-800-435-7764
    • Bristol West: 1-800-274-7865
    • Toggle: 1-855-864-1530
    • Farmers GroupSelectSM Auto & Home: 1-800-854-6011
    • Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266)
  • Customers can also use their Farmers, Foremost, or Bristol West mobile app
  • For persons with a hearing or speech disability, please dial 711 to reach the federal Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS)

For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, please visit Farmers.com/Catastrophe.

About Farmers Insurance
"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes, small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com.

Contact:         

External Communications

Farmers Insurance

818-965-0007

[email protected]

SOURCE Farmers Insurance

