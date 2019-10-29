Farmers Insurance® Certified as a Great Place to Work®, Announces a Slate of New Family-Friendly Employee Benefits

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance® today announced its recertification as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®, a recognition based extensively on ratings provided by Farmers employees in anonymous surveys, with the majority or more than 81% rating the national insurer group as a great place to work. The Great Place to Work recertification coincides with Farmers® announcement to introduce a slate of innovative perks designed to help elevate the employee experience, including paid parental leave, to Farmers® already-robust employee benefits package.

"As a leading insurance provider and top-ranked U.S. employer, Farmers continuously seeks to provide employees a dynamic, engaging and culture-driven workplace environment," said Suzie Elliott, chief human resources officer for Farmers Insurance. "At Farmers we are committed to helping create an inclusive work environment where people can thrive, which is why we are always exploring innovative ways to meet the needs of today's employees and their families by announcing new parental leave benefits and more."

Starting 2020, Farmers will provide 10 weeks of 100 percent paid leave for parents to care for and bond with a new child. The policy will extend to all eligible employees who become a parent following a birth, surrogacy, or non-family adoption (17 or younger) that occurs on or after January 1, 2020.

"At Farmers, we are making a clear and strong commitment to our working parents by better supporting them to navigate work and life in the transformative time of caring for a new baby or child," said Elliott.

Expectant mothers can also take advantage of designated parking spaces at several Farmers facilities across the country, including Woodland Hills, California, Phoenix, Arizona, and Grand Rapids, Michigan. Mothers who travel for work will soon be able to use a refrigerated breast milk shipment service.

In addition to this new parental leave perk, Farmers also offers its employees other benefits and opportunities including:

Competitive 401(k): Eligible employees can plan for the future by joining Farmers 401(k) Savings Plan immediately. The organization matches contributions dollar for dollar, up to 6% of employees' eligible pay, and the Farmers match is vested immediately. Additionally, Farmers makes an automatic 4% base contribution to the 401(k) Savings Plan based on eligible pay, which has a three-year vesting period and is in addition to the plan's Farmers match amount.

Promotion of a healthy work/life balance: Farmers allows for time to relax, recharge and spend time with family and friends. Eligible employees are provided 19-34 paid days off per year depending on their tenure with the organization.

Focus on health and wellbeing: Farmers offers a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, health savings and flexible spending accounts, life and accident insurance, short- and long-term disability, and wellness programs. Teladoc allows employees confidential access to certified medical practitioners via phone or desktop seven days/week.

Access to a variety of resources: A wide variety of Employee Resource Groups led by employees, Employee Assistance Program (EAP), which helps to provide resources for childcare, counseling, legal services and more.

Ways to give back: Employees can make a difference through Farmers-sponsored volunteer activities including rebuilding communities impacted by natural disasters.

Opportunities to grow professionally: Farmers invests in employees' professional development with on-the-job learning and mentorship opportunities. The Farmers Tuition Assistance program can help eligible employees reach educational goals.

Annual employee bonus: Eligible employees can receive a bonus for their work linked to individual and business performance.

In addition to being recognized by Great Place to Work®, Farmers commitment to helping create an inclusive work environment where people can thrive has also been recognized by Fortune Magazine. To learn more about careers and the perks of working at Farmers, visit Farmers.com/Careers.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 5 million households with over 15 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 45,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 20,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2019 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com , Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists.

Follow Great Place to Work online at www.greatplacetowork.com and on Twitter at @GPTW_US.

