Farmers Insurance® Debuts Customizable Direct-to-Consumer Policies in Mississippi

"Reflecting our relentless focus on innovation and service, we are bringing Farmers digital-first options to Mississippi to provide consumers in the state with Farmers products and access to competitively priced policies right at their fingertips," said Keith Daly, president of personal lines for Farmers Insurance. "This represents another significant step in our commitment to extend Farmers products and unbeatable customer support across the nation through Farmers.com and the Farmers Mobile App."

Building on its established strength in the southern and western regions of the United States, Farmers is leveraging significant market opportunity and demand for its products in other parts of the country to drive continued momentum. Mississippi marks the tenth state where Farmers has expanded access to its branded products since 2011, after Florida, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Kentucky.

Farmers is offering residents of Mississippi auto, home, condo, and renters policies that are customizable so individuals can select the insurance they want, including optional endorsements like rideshare coverage. Consumers can get home and auto quotes in less than two minutes, with smooth, easy-to-use online and mobile experiences. All Farmers policies have paperless billing, paperless policies, and automatic payment options available, and Farmers superior customer service is available online through chat support and phone, as well as 24/7 self-service through Farmers.com and the Farmers Mobile App.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 5 million households with over 15 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 45,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 19,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2020 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

Contact: External Communications

Farmers Insurance

818-965-0007

[email protected]

SOURCE Farmers Insurance

Related Links

www.farmersinsurance.com

