Farmers Insurance® Debuts Customizable Direct-to-Consumer Policies in North Carolina

"With our focus on innovating for our customers and providing a streamlined and outstanding customer experience, we're proud to deliver our digital-first products to customers in North Carolina through our Farmers Mobile App and Farmers.com," said Keith Daly, president of personal lines for Farmers Insurance. "Our expansion into North Carolina marks yet another major step in Farmers strategic growth plans and builds upon Farmers commitment to making our competitively priced products available to more people across the United States."

Farmers Insurance is offering residents of North Carolina auto, home, condo, and renters policies that are customizable so individuals can select the insurance they want, including optional endorsements like rideshare coverage. Consumers can get home and auto quotes in less than two minutes, with smooth, easy-to-use online and mobile experiences. Farmers policies have paperless billing, paperless policies, and automatic payment options available, and Farmers superior customer service is available online through chat support and phone, as well as 24/7 self-service through Farmers.com and the Farmers Mobile App.

North Carolina marks the thirteenth state where Farmers has expanded access to its branded products since 2011, after Florida, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Kentucky, Mississippi, Massachusetts and Louisiana.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2021 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter.com/WeAreFarmers, Instagram.com/ThisIsFarmers or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

