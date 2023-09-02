Farmers Insurance® Deploys to Help Customers Impacted by Hurricane Idalia; Establishes Relief Sites in Florida and Georgia

News provided by

Farmers Insurance

02 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Sept. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Hurricane Idalia, Farmers Insurance® has established relief sites in Perry, Fla. and Valdosta, Ga., where customers impacted by the storm can meet directly with Farmers® claims representatives who specialize in catastrophe response.

Farmers, Foremost® and Bristol West® customers can file a claim and receive in-person assistance at the following locations in Florida and Georgia: 

Continue Reading
Farmers Insurance Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Farmers Insurance)
Farmers Insurance Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Farmers Insurance)

  • Florida: Perry Winn-Dixie, 2057 S Byron Butler Parkway, Perry, FL 32348
    • Hours of Operation:
      Saturday, September 2 between 1 and 5 p.m. ET
      Sunday, September 3 through Tuesday, September 5 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET
  • Georgia: Valdosta Home Depot, 1825 Norman Drive, Valdosta, GA 31601
    • Hours of Operation:
      Monday, September 4 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET
      Tuesday, September 5 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET

Customers can also file a claim by:

  • Visiting Farmers.com, Foremost.com or BristolWest.com
  • Calling their agent
  • Calling the 24-hour claims center:
    • Farmers and Foremost claim contact number: 1-800-435-7764
    • Bristol West customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance
    • Farmers GroupSelectSM Auto & Home customers can call 1-800-854-6011 to report a claim
    • Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266)
  • Customers can also use their Farmers, Foremost, or Bristol West mobile app
  • For persons with a hearing or speech disability, please dial 711 to reach the federal Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS)

For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, visit https://www.farmers.com/catastrophe/.

About Farmers Insurance
"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes, and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com or follow Farmers on Twitter @WeAreFarmers, on Instagram @ThisIsFarmers and Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

Contact: 

External Communications

Farmers Insurance

818-965-0007

[email protected] 

SOURCE Farmers Insurance

Explore

