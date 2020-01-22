Farmers Insurance® Donates $150,000 to National First Responders Fund as Part of Organization's Continued Focus on Disaster Resilience

"For more than 90 years, helping communities recover from natural disasters has been in Farmers DNA. Without the selfless work of first responders in the immediate aftermath of a catastrophe, many communities and individuals might not make it to the recovery phase following a disaster," said Jeff Dailey, CEO of Farmers Insurance. "Supporting the National First Responders Fund is one of the many ways Farmers is recognizing and thanking first responders who continue to serve their communities across the country."

The National First Responders Fund was founded on the idea of becoming a trusted source of resources and assistance dedicated to every first responder with a touchpoint to emergency incidents. From the dispatcher to every man or woman that is called to the scene, the National First Responders Fund commits to be there for them on their worst day.

"First responders are there for us on our worst day and the first to arrive to our Nation's tragedies. We are excited that Farmers Insurance is partnering with us in support of our mission to train first responders to identify, cope and heal from post-traumatic stress injuries. Together we will save the lives of those that save ours," said Joe Alioto Veronese, Founder of the National First Responders Fund.

Farmers will celebrate the service of more than 1,000 first responders as part of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open hosted by Farmers Insurance, The Century Club of San Diego, and PGA TOUR at the well-known Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. In addition, Farmers will donate $1,000 to the San Diego Fire Rescue and Police Foundations for each birdie made at the 14th hole during competition rounds. Those attending the Farmers Insurance Open can say "thank you" with a special hat designed to honor first responders, with proceeds from the sales donated to local San Diego first responder nonprofits such as the San Diego Fire Rescue Foundation and the San Diego Police Foundation.

To learn more about Farmers efforts in disaster resilience and corporate social responsibility, please visit www.farmers.com/news.

