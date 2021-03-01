Farmers Insurance® Extends Commercial Auto Insurance Coverage for Uber Independent Drivers and Couriers into Two New States, Adding Arizona and Nevada

"At Farmers, it's imperative we continue to develop innovative products that serve businesses and consumers, and help meet their evolving needs," said Ken Houting, head of new markets for the Farmers Business Insurance team.

"We're proud of our innovative commercial auto insurance solution that helps Uber and their independent drivers and couriers. We'll continue working hard to provide an enhanced, personalized customer experience," added Bill Wilson, head of Transportation Network Company & commercial auto claims for Farmers.

Generally, Transportation Network Company (TNC) ridesharing drivers are required to have state-compliant auto insurance policies covering bodily injury liability, property damage and first party medical benefits, as required by law. Farmers will be providing these coverages to independent drivers using the Uber App through commercial auto insurance policies with Uber. Under the policies, coverage begins when a driver/courier signs into their Uber App and continues through trip acceptance, pick-up, and completion.

Farmers began providing commercial automobile insurance to independent drivers using the Uber App in 2018 in Pennsylvania and Georgia. The national insurer group expanded its relationship with Uber in 2020, adding 12 additional states and the District of Columbia that year.

Farmers is proud to have been one of the first insurers to offer an endorsement that extended some personal automobile insurance coverages to rideshare drivers while they were logged into their TNC's smart phone application and waiting to be matched with a rider. The Farmers rideshare endorsement for personal auto policies is now offered to drivers in 36 states.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2020 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter.com/WeAreFarmers, Instagram.com/ThisIsFarmers or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

About Farmers New World Life Insurance Company

For more than one hundred years, customers have turned to Farmers New World Life Insurance Company to help protect the financial security of their loved ones, the continuity of their businesses, and the stability of their retirement incomes. Farmers Life® is associated with Farmers Insurance Group of Companies®.

