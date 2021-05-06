Farmers Insurance® Honored With Corporate Impact Award From the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation

"As an organization with deep roots in Los Angeles, Farmers is dedicated to giving back and making a meaningful difference in the community we are proud to call home," said Deb Aldredge, chief administrative officer for Farmers Insurance. "It's a privilege to be recognized by the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation for our efforts to support our hometown firefighters, whose selfless service, sacrifice and commitment we are grateful for every day."

As an industry leader in disaster response, Farmers Insurance has built upon its longstanding commitment to first responders in recent years. In 2020, the organization made the second largest contribution in Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation history by donating $525,000 and nearly 20,000 protective masks to Los Angeles firefighters.

"We are immensely grateful to Famers for their community leadership and outstanding support of the LAFD," shared Liz Lin, president of the LAFD Foundation. "The Los Angeles Fire Department salutes Farmers for their corporate citizenship, continued commitment to supporting first responders in their backyard, and dedication to raising awareness and funds for impactful initiatives."

"The LAFD deeply appreciates Farmers outstanding commitment to supporting our firefighters," added Los Angeles City Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas. "Their spirited generosity has helped fund vital community programs and secure life-saving tools and equipment. The LAFD is honored to present Farmers Insurance with the Corporate Impact Award for their remarkable corporate citizenship, and their steadfast support of the men and women of this Department."

In addition to the Corporate Impact Award, the annual VALOR Awards ceremony celebrates and honors exemplary Los Angeles Fire Department members for their outstanding service and going above and beyond the call of duty.

To learn more about Farmers commitment to supporting communities and other philanthropic work, visit https://www.farmers.com/corporate-responsibility/ .

