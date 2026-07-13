Farmers Insurance® Introduces a Refreshing Approach to Understand Insurance

Recognizing evolving consumer expectations, Farmers® is delivering a more transparent insurance experience through clear communications and simplified coverage information

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance is introducing a series of changes, through a phased approach, designed to make insurance easier to understand and more transparent for consumers. The enterprise-wide effort reflects a continuing commitment to helping consumers better understand their options and make more confident coverage decisions before they need it most.

"The strategy is grounded in a simple belief: our customers' insurance coverage should be easy to understand, with no jargon, no big words, and no lawyer needed to make sense of it," said Eleanor Solomon, Head of Creative for Farmers Insurance. "Farmers is introducing tools that help make insurance easier to navigate—highlighting what is and is not covered, offering coverage reviews even if your policy is with another insurer, and, in some cases, helping consumers explore alternatives when Farmers isn't a fit for them."

Changes include the new Farmers Coverage on a PageSM resource, a snapshot of coverage included in select Farmers auto and home policies designed to plainly show what's covered and what's not.

Consumers can also take advantage of complimentary Farmers Coverage ReviewSM sessions. Through a simple conversation, Farmers representatives can discuss their current coverage and help them identify opportunities to change their coverage, save money, or both. And, help explore available insurance options, even with other carriers.

As always, Farmers offers experienced insurance professionals who can provide personalized service and help customers as they evaluate their coverage options.

The transformation extends beyond products and services to the organization's visual identity and communications. Farmers is introducing a more modern, distinctive brand experience that will change the way it shows up in the marketplace while remaining unmistakably Farmers. Every element—from simplified layouts, approachable typography and a high-contrast color palette—is intended to support a simpler, more intuitive customer experience.

To help bring this evolution to life, Farmers will begin rolling out fresh creative nationally beginning on July 13 across advertising, digital platforms and customer touchpoints. While tailored to individual channels, markets and audiences, each piece will emphasize honesty, clarity and transparency in the insurance experience and feature a distinctive pink hue to enhance differentiation and memorability.

Together, these actions aim to address what many consumers might think: insurance can feel complicated, difficult to compare and, at times, complex. Farmers is responding with a more direct, human-centered approach aimed at helping customers make informed decisions with greater confidence.

For more information about Farmers and how to get a Farmers Coverage Review, visit Farmers.com.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes, small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. Farmers Insurance Exchange, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. businesses on the 2026 Fortune 500 list. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com.

Contact: External Communications

Farmers Insurance

818-965-0007

[email protected]

SOURCE Farmers Insurance