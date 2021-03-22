Farmers Insurance® Introduces Direct-to-Consumer Policies in Louisiana

"A major piece of Farmers relentless focus on innovation and service is continuing to streamline and improve the customer experience, in this case utilizing Farmers.com and the Farmers Mobile App to bring a seamless option right to customers' fingertips," said Keith Daly, president of personal lines for Farmers Insurance. "This expansion to Louisiana builds upon Farmers commitment to strategic growth, making our competitively priced products available to more people across the United States."

Farmers is offering residents of Louisiana auto, home, condo, and renters policies that are customizable so individuals can select the insurance that fits their lifestyle. Consumers can get home and auto quotes in less than two minutes, with smooth, easy-to-use online and mobile experiences. Farmers policies have paperless billing, paperless policies, and automatic payment options available, and Farmers superior customer service is available online through chat support and phone, as well as 24/7 self-service through Farmers.com and the Farmers Mobile App.

Farmers has expanded access to its branded products into the southern and eastern U.S. including Florida, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Kentucky and Mississippi since 2011. Louisiana joins Massachusetts as the two newest additions in 2021.

To learn more about customizable options available, visit Farmers.com .

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

