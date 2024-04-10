Farmers Insurance® Names Eric Coleman as President of Business Insurance

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance today announced Eric Coleman has joined the organization as President of Business Insurance, effective April 10. In this role, Coleman is responsible for leading commercial underwriting, product, strategy, finance and new market activity for the Farmers® business insurance team and will report to Chief Executive Officer Raul Vargas.

With more than 20 years of insurance industry experience, Eric comes to Farmers from Nationwide where he held various senior leadership roles in their commercial business over the course of his career. Most recently, Eric served as the leader of Nationwide's small commercial business unit, where he oversaw a broad national product portfolio and managed regional operations, underwriting, processing and sales. Eric also spent more than five years at Travelers in regional leadership and home office product management.

"Eric is a seasoned leader with a proven track record of adding to an organization's bottom line and helping to reshape go-to-market strategies," said Raul Vargas, Chief Executive Officer for Farmers Insurance. "He has deep expertise and will be an asset to the team as we seek to strengthen and capitalize on business insurance opportunities."

